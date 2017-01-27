Coffee Table Book to Capture Historic Women’s Marches Around the World

I was simply in awe as I watched millions of marchers from around the world come together for a common cause. I wanted to do my part to support the movement. As a printer, this is how I can participate.

History was made on January 21, 2017. As many as 4.6 million people participated in Women’s Marches across the globe. Demonstrators who attended the marches describe their experiences as powerful, unforgettable and moving. These emotions are visible in the thousands of photographs captured at various marches and shared on social media and in leading media outlets. Now, Ohio-based Traxler Custom Printing has announced a project to collect these images and publish The Women’s March: Signs of a Movement, a coffee table book to commemorate the historic event. All proceeds from the sale of the hardbound book will be donated to Planned Parenthood of America.

The idea came about after a member of the secret Facebook group Empower Ohio contacted Traxler’s CEO and Founder, Zachary Traxler, to see if he was interested in spearheading the project. Traxler’s immediate response was a fervent “Yes!”

“I was simply in awe as I watched millions of marchers from around the world come together for a common cause. My mother and grandfather marched in D.C. and they were moved, like so many of us by how peaceful and inspiring the protests were. I wanted to do my part to support the movement. As a printer, this is how I can participate,“ Traxler explained.

Within hours, Traxler launched WomensMarchBook.com and the photographs started pouring in. To date, he has received more than a thousand images submitted from all corners of the world. The book can be pre-ordered online for $59.95 at the Women’s March Book site. After pre-orders close, the cost will be $74.95. Traxler is donating 100 percent of the proceeds to Planned Parenthood of America.

“We hope this book will spread awareness and raise money to help sustain organizations like Planned Parenthood that benefit thousands of women every day. As a son, husband, and father, it's my goal to look to the future and do what I can to ensure equality for all,” Traxler added.

Graphic designer Angela Melito has donated her services to the project. In addition, Team Fleisher

Communications, a public relations firm specializing in earned media, has offered their services as well.

Information on how to submit photographs and order the book can be found at womensmarchbook.com.

Tweet This: @wmsignsbook to commemorate historic women's marches around the globe. All proceeds to @PPFA. Submit your photos at womensmarchbook.com