Contrary to the trending topic on Twitter, Bob Evans Restaurants is open for business. Following yesterday’s announcement of the planned sale of Bob Evans Restaurants, rumors began to fly across social media that the company was closing its restaurants.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” said John Fisher, president, Bob Evans Restaurants. “All Bob Evans Restaurants are open for business! We are firmly committed to providing the same great food and warm hospitality that our company was built upon. Don’t let fake news mislead you.”

Thousands took to social media, leading to a trending topic lamenting the end of the Ohio-based restaurant chain. Today, the company released a video (https://youtu.be/J9KZ84jJRU4) featuring Fisher reading some of the most outrageous posts about the misunderstanding. Below are a few highlighted tweets:

“@realDonaldTrump will you please buy the Bob Evans company, at least if you do we would all have some hope.”

“Just to make this day worse, Bob Evans is closing its restaurants. I QUIT. There is NO HOPE.”

“I forbid Bob Evans to close down their restaurants. What will the cute grandpas do on Sunday morning?”

“@BobEvansFarms I hope this is an alternative fact”

The company’s headquarters will remain in their current location in central Ohio, and with the same leadership team in place. Saed Mohseni will assume the role of CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants, and Fisher will continue in his role as Bob Evans Restaurants president.

To clear up misunderstandings, Bob Evans has posted a question and answer online for the company’s guests and fans: https://www.bobevans.com/faq.

“Our more than 500 restaurants across 18 states continue to welcome strangers as friends and friends as family, as we have for decades and as we will into the future,” said Mohseni. “Our founder and namesake, Bob Evans, wouldn’t have it any other way.”

For more information, visit BobEvans.com.

About Bob Evans Restaurants

Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of family dining restaurants founded and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company owns and operates 523 family restaurants in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and friends like family; and those principles are alive today at every Bob Evans Restaurant. Bob Evans Restaurants is focused on providing quality food and hospitality to every guest at every meal, each and every day. For more information about Bob Evans Restaurants, visit http://www.bobevans.com.

