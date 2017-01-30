ArmadaCare Achieves Best-in-Class for Customer Loyalty 2 Years Running

For the second year in a row, ArmadaCare has received a “best-in-class” Net Promoter Score (NPS), solidifying their standing as a frontrunner in the health insurance industry. Their score has risen 10 points from the previous year to reach +68, ranking the company among other leading brands in customer satisfactions, such as Amazon (+69), Southwest (+62) and Zappos (+57) according to NPSbenchmarks.com and CustomerGauge. ArmadaCare’s NPS is also a full 56 points higher than the health insurance industry average (+12).

“We were thrilled with our score from last year. The acknowledgment only fueled our commitment to continued service excellence and improvement, so it’s great to see that score rise,” says Jamie Spriggs, ArmadaCare’s Chief Operating Officer. “It’s a measurable indication that our focus on member experience is resulting in happy clients, which is the ultimate goal.”

Net Promoter Score, or NPS, is a metric that calculates how likely is it that a client would recommend a company or product to a friend or colleague by using a simple 0-10 scale. Respondents are classified as promoters, passives or detractors. The percentage of detractors is then subtracted from the percentage of promoters, and the passives are not factored into the calculation. Scores range from -100 to +100, with scores of +50 and higher considered “best-in-class” in customer loyalty.

In addition to this best-in-class NPS score, ArmadaCare has just been named a finalist for the Stevie Awards, the world's premier business awards, for Front-Line Customer Service.

About ArmadaCare

ArmadaCare develops, manages and distributes proprietary specialty insurance products that create powerful solutions for employers of all sizes. ArmadaCare’s signature product is Ultimate Health, a market-leading benefit program that combines robust healthcare reimbursement with a strategic health and wellness program to keep top performers healthy, productive and focused on their job. ArmadaCare is a division of ArmadaGlobal, a supplemental insurance and digital healthcare company located in Hunt Valley, Maryland. ArmadaCare serves as the MGU for Ultimate Health. Visit http://www.ArmadaGlobal.com for more information.