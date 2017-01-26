[Build] is impressed with the product’s history, its integrations with other leading nonprofit CRM platforms, its present-day feature set, and the support services provided.

Small World Community by Personify has been identified by Build Consulting as the leading online community platform for nonprofits and has been featured in Build’s series: “Driving Nonprofit Impact with Online Communities.” Personify joins Build Consulting’s short list of leading nonprofit solution provider profiles, which include Salesforce, Microsoft, and Blackbaud.

“Build is impressed both by the Small World Community product and the people we have encountered at Personify. We are impressed with the product’s history, its integrations with other leading nonprofit CRM platforms, its present-day feature set, and the support services provided,” said Peter Mirus, Build Consulting Partner.

With the rise of social media has come the opportunity for organizations to manage their own online communities to better engage their constituents, create additional fundraising opportunities and offer the benefit of collaborative interaction among members. As part of Build’s ongoing research of top software options for nonprofits, Peter Mirus of Build Consulting interviewed Personify’s Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Michael Wilson to learn more about Personify’s online community product, Small World Community.

Mirus continues, “Personify sees itself as becoming a larger player within the nonprofit digital engagement space, and views its investment in Small World in part as technology acquisition but also the opportunity to learn more about, and serve more directly, other parts of the nonprofit market.”

Since acquiring Small World Community in 2015, Personify has invested significantly in the product, services team, and client support. In 2016, sales of Small World Community grew 93% year-over-year. During the second half of 2016, 92% of organizations that evaluated Small World Community as part of an online community selection process ultimately chose Small World Community.

“The capabilities in Small World Community have grown significantly during the past year. Whether it’s helping organizations increase constituent engagement to grow membership, volunteerism, fundraising, advocacy, or connect support groups, Small World Community helps generate positive return on investment and return on mission for nonprofits,” said Wilson.

With a growing list of clients, including American Heart Association, United Nations Foundation and American Cancer Society, Small World Community by Personify has proven itself as the industry leader. For more information, read the full Small World Community profile or Build’s “Driving Nonprofit Impact with Online Communities” blog series at http://www.thisisbuild.com.

About Personify

Personify is the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed. Personify’s suite of products and services enable organizations to better understand, engage, manage, and monetize the relationships with their constituents in a manner that benefits everyone involved. As an organization’s technology foundation, Personify captures and provides insight across all constituent interactions, allowing them to maximize engagement and drive revenue. More information is available at personifycorp.com.

About Build Consulting

Build Consulting has over 80 years of experience helping transform over 500 nonprofit organizations through applied information strategy. Build Consulting uniquely marries deep technology experience with an on-the-ground knowledge of clients’ daily realities.