Biosero Completes Expansion to New Headquarters in San Diego, CA

Creators of the popular Green Button Go Automation Scheduling Software, Biosero strategically focused on expanding their integrated systems business during 2016. By restructuring to create dedicated integrated systems sales and applications support teams, Biosero leverages 14 years of software and technology development experience to meet the needs of an expanding global customer base to deliver automated solutions to large Pharma and Biotech companies.

Tom Gilman, CEO of Biosero commented, “This is a very exciting time for the Biosero family. The new facility will support continued growth and expansion, and provide an efficient work environment for our staff. Importantly, it houses a large production facility, significantly increasing our capacity to produce our custom WorkCells. This major milestone underscores our commitment to both our employees and customers."

Biosero’s proprietary software Green Button Go (GBG) is rapidly growing in popularity and is the backbone of the integrated solutions business. “We continue to evolve the software and increase our automation and integration capabilities with new features and an expanding device control library,” said David Dambman, Director of Engineering at Biosero. Gilman added, “As an automation software developer we have complete control and flexibility in creating robust custom automation solutions of any size, incorporating a wide variety of hardware. This advantage, combined with our commitment to incorporating emerging technologies, has created increased demand for our solutions.”

Ease of use for bench scientists combined with engineer level customization capabilities assures that automation systems and processes are easily administered. GBG Automation Scheduling Software can manage a single WorkCell or oversee scheduling of multiple WorkCells, providing lab automation solutions of any size for Academia, Biotech and Pharma.

Biosero will be exhibiting at the upcoming SLAS 2017 Laboratory Automation Conference in Washington D.C. Feb. 4-8 (http://www.slas2017.org) and will be revealing new software developments and system integration capabilities along with presentations by existing customers.

About Biosero: Biosero is the premiere resource for laboratory automation and robotics integration. Developers of Green Button Go Automation Scheduling Software and providers of multiple hardware solutions (acoustic dispensing, plate sealing, plate labeling, tube labeling, an assembly of automation devices and consumables); Biosero delivers and supports completely integrated solutions using any manufacturer's technologies required for the right solution. Strategic partners and multiple office sites allow the company to specialize in all aspects of lab automation and provide robust custom WorkCell solutions and support globally.

For more information please visit: http://www.biosero.com