SpotterRF Introduces New Upgrades and IndustrialENET Integration

SpotterRF, the leader in low cost compact surveillance radar (CSR), today announced its newly upgraded C20D and C40D radar models. Both models provide enhanced technology to streamline installation and integration for the company’s strategic integrator partners. In partner news, SpotterRF and integrator IndustrialENET announced availability of the new IE-PNL-RADAR/CAM-120 interface panel designed for rapid deployment, uninterruptable power, and more advanced connectivity.

“Both the Spotter C20D and C40D models result from our constant quest for advancing perimeter security for partners and customers,“ states Logan Harris, SpotterRF CEO. “The new interface panel developed by IndustrialENET allows clients to connect quickly and better protect the Spotters from surges on power and communication lines during inclement weather.”

The new panel builds on last year’s announced plans to integrate IndustrialENET technology and SpotterRF radar with rugged Bosch MIC cameras to protect bridges, tunnels and electrical substations in harsh conditions. The panel provides:

Redundant power supplies

24VAC supply standard

Extra circuit breakers on 24VDC and 24VAC bus

Phoenix contact Managed Ethernet switch

Extended temperature ratings (all industrial rated) components

Surge protection on Cat5 for Power Over Ethernet (POE) and high POE to camera(s)

UL panel rating

Ethernet Connectors to power up to 4 SpotterRF radars

Engineered drawings with panel

“This new panel meets our high standard for providing critical system networking with high availability, video surveillance,” states Jon Amack, Director of Business Development for IndustrialENET. “Using Phoenix Contact’s world class manufacturing resources, we can offer the highest standard of protection for SpotterRF solutions at very competitive prices. We are very pleased to offer this plug-and-play solution with SpotterRF to better protect critical infrastructure like our nation’s electric grid and bridges.”

The upgraded Spotter C20D and C40D radars include added short circuit, over-voltage, and reverse voltage protection to better streamline setup and installation. Details Here

SpotterRF delivers its award-winning compact surveillance radar (CSR) systems through more than 60 strategic integrators to a global marketplace in 24 countries on six continents. SpotterRF will be displayed along with IndustrialENET at the upcoming show, DistribuTECH, held in San Diego on January 31- February 2 at booth 4003.

About SpotterRF

SpotterRF provides protection beyond fences with the world’s most advanced Compact Surveillance Radar (CSR) system for perimeter security and force protection. Made in the USA and engineered for extreme conditions, SpotterRF technology is the most compact, lightweight, energy efficient, and cost-effective radar for elite warfighters and critical infrastructure requirements, such as electrical utilities. For a more information visit https://spotterrf.com/commercial-products/ .