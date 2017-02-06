PENETRON Waterproofs Hotel on the Silk Road

A first in Central Asia: The newest Hyatt Regency Hotel was inaugurated late 2016; PENETRON crystalline technology secured the hotel basement areas, the covered parking areas, the indoor pool and spa. Inaugurated in late 2016, the Hyatt Regency Hotel Tashkent (Uzbekistan) features extensive use of PENETRON materials in its concrete structures.

The Silk Road, the renowned trade route that has connected the Mediterranean region with China since ancient times, now also features PENETRON crystalline technology - in Hyatt’s newest hotel. Inaugurated in late 2016, the Hyatt Regency Hotel Tashkent (Uzbekistan) features extensive use of PENETRON materials in its concrete structures.

Bringing modern luxury and amenities to today’s travelers of the Silk Road, Uzbekistan’s first Hyatt Hotel features 300 guestrooms, as well as 52 suites, a large indoor swimming pool, a spa, a 24-hour fitness gym, four restaurants and bars, and a 400-car garage. This $205 million dollar project is situated next to the prestigious National Library and many local landmarks.

“We’re proud to contribute to the completion of this world-class construction project,” adds Igor Chernogolov, President of PENETRON Russia. “Our local PENETRON team in Uzbekistan provided valuable support and experience for an effective design mix and choice of topical applications. They were able to show PENETRON crystalline technology was an ideal solution.”

PENETRON crystalline materials were mixed into the concrete and applied to finished concrete structures in the hotel basement areas, the covered parking areas, the indoor pool, and the spa.

“Our crystalline products ensure completely waterproof concrete structures with the added benefits of increased concrete durability and an inherent self-healing capability,” adds Mr. Chernogolov. “This new hotel is state-of-the-art for Central Asia!”

The PENETRON Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on PENETRON waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.