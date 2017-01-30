Amy Tankersley, NATIC Manager of Education and Research This combined experience allows me to bring a unique perspective in developing materials that will enhance our agents’ ability to serve their customers effectively.

North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC) has named Amy Tankersley manager of education and research. In this role, she will manage the company’s publications, educational materials and customer outreach.

In addition to serving as the editor of NATIC’s flagship publication, LookingNorth, Tankersley will produce webinars and other instructional tools to further NATIC’s educational outreach to its agents in the title insurance and settlement services marketplace. She will also focus on reporting industry news to NATIC agents, generating special reports for agents and their customers, and providing copywriting support for NATIC’s websites and other marketing materials.

“Having researched and written about the industry for more than a decade as a journalist, Amy understands the educational programs needed to create a platform for agent growth,” said Kelly McCarel, NATIC vice president, director of marketing and educational programs. “She is eager to apply her multi-industry experience and knowledge to serve the needs of our agents and their customers.”

Prior to joining NATIC, Tankersley covered the title insurance, mortgage, real estate, settlement services and financial services industries, both as the editor of several well-known industry publications, including The Title Report and The Legal Description, and more recently, as a freelance journalist. Much of her writing has focused on legal, legislative and regulatory developments in those industries and making that content accessible and useful to a diverse audience.

“In addition to writing about issues affecting the title insurance industry, I have also written extensively for our customers and partners in the mortgage and real estate industries,” Tankersley said. “This combined experience allows me to bring a unique perspective in developing materials that will enhance our agents’ ability to serve their customers effectively, as well as offer educational opportunities to those same customers to augment their expertise in navigating the real estate transaction.”

Tankersley works out of NATIC’s Ohio office at 7550 Lucerne Drive, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130, and may be reached at telephone number (440) 343-8531 or atankersley(at)natic(dot)com.

About North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC)

North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC) is a seasoned title insurance underwriter, helping title agents to achieve the goal of true business success for over 50 years. NATIC conducts real estate settlement services in 39 states and the District of Columbia. NATIC earned the reputation as the “underwriter next door,” because their decision makers and associates are easy to reach and their processes are quick and straightforward. The NATIC agency application process is fast and transparent for qualified agents. NATIC has a one-hour underwriting response guarantee that is unparalleled in the industry.

NATIC is in Peer Group 1, which groups companies with total assets of greater than $100 million as determined by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. NATIC is ranked 6th by The Performance of the Title Insurance Underwriters© in terms of cash or cash equivalents. NATIC maintains over $95 million* in cash and invested assets. This represents over 93 percent of the company’s assets and is characteristic of the most important attribute to title protection, namely, financial responsibility. *As of 12/31/2015.

Demotech, Inc. awarded NATIC a rating of: A’ (A Prime) Unsurpassed. A.M Best rated B++ (Good). NATIC is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.natic.com.

For more information contact: Kelly McCarel, c: 440.590.6504; e: kmccarel(at)natic(dot)com.