The voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars has been using his influence in a positive way as the host of "Front Page" with James Earl Jones. The popular series focuses on issues facing modern society today and one of their newest segments focuses on the joy of ATVs, better known as All-Terrain Vehicles, as well as the people who utilize them for critical work.

Those who have used these vehicles know that there are significantly more than just toys. For those who are unaware, these vehicles are produced to handle any terrain. Whether it's snow, mud, or a steep hill, these vehicles are made for any terrain; however, they also come with a number of important points that people should remember. First, safety is always paramount. These vehicles typically do not come with any covering and their tops and sides are exposed. Therefore, people should always wear helmets, especially given the terrain that many people use these vehicles on. Next, remember that these vehicles have a motor and need to be treated with the same care and respect as a car. Finally, people who have used these vehicles before know that they require routine maintenance in order to maintain their efficiency and extend their longevity.

This new episode of the program will cover these tips, as well as industries the rely on these vehicles for support.

"Front Page" with James Earl Jones is a public television series that is carefully reviewed for quality assurance prior to dissemination to a national syndicate for a wide broadcast. It has received numerous awards since its inception in recognition of its work. It's delivered to Public Television PBS Member stations independently.