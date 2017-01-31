Brivo Unveils Redesigned Website

Brivo The improved navigation helps to highlight our various access control solutions, and how these solutions can be used by different types of facilities and industries,” said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo.

Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new website was refreshed to attract, engage and educate visitors who are interested in utilizing cloud-based physical access control solutions.

“We are excited about the new website and the wealth of information it provides to our customers, dealers, and partners. The improved navigation helps to highlight our various access control solutions, and how these solutions can be used by different types of facilities and industries,” said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo.

The website incorporates new content for small businesses and enterprises that showcases the benefits of Brivo’s access control solutions. It also includes a new section for prospective buyers interested in using Brivo cloud access control for their buildings, as well as a section for dealers interested in selling Brivo solutions.

An expanded collection of white papers has also been added that includes a rich library of e-briefs, webinars, and podcasts that are geared towards the needs of small business users, technical users, and partners. The website has also been optimized to be faster, which has improved the overall user experience.

Finally, the website now includes a simple tool to find Brivo’s hardware and software integrations, as well as how facility management, security companies, and other businesses have successfully added access control to their existing offerings.

The new website is currently live and located at the same address, please visit http://www.brivo.com.

About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials. Currently serving over eight million users, the company’s flagship Brivo OnAir® solution provides centralized security management for global enterprises, while retaining ease of use for small and medium sized businesses. As a true multi-tenant and user centric SaaS solution, Brivo OnAir combines access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing in a unified cloud-based platform. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD. For more information about Brivo, please visit: http://www.brivo.com.