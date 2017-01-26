(This recognition) is a testament not only to our place as a leader in a growing industry, but to the hard work we, and each of our franchisees put into building great businesses that help communities.

Caring Transitions was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® places Caring Transitions as #413 for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

“We’re very proud to be included among the top franchise systems by Entrepreneur,” says Caring Transitions president Chris Seman. “It is a testament not only to our place as a leader in a growing industry, but to the hard work we, and each of our franchisees put into building great businesses that help communities.”

“We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

“In order to reflect the evolving business world at large, we at Entrepreneur continue to evolve our annual ranking, too,” says Ryan Shea, president of Entrepreneur. “We’ve developed new ways to measure and analyze our collected data as new critical data points come into play. We take into account pertinent factors such as social media presence and financing availability, which have become increasingly important in today’s economy. The result is a more complete and relevant Franchise 500® that can serve as a valuable resource for our readers.”

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. Caring Transitions’ position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

To view Caring Transitions in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With nearly 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.