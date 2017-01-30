AEC-ST Shows By merging our content, our attendees and exhibitors will have exposure to even more solutions for making our built world a better place including sustainable design, green building and environmentally friendly construction.

Diversified Communications and AEC Science & Technology, LLC (AEC-ST) announced today that they have joined forces to re-launch a series of AEC high-technology shows in 2018. AEC-ST’s trademarked brands including its specialty events The National BIM Conference; The National High Performance Building Conference; The National Specifiers Conference; and The Federal Design & Construction Outlook Conference will join Diversified’s portfolio of AEC industry offerings, SPAR3D Expo and Conference; Commercial UAV Expo; and International LiDAR Mapping Forum to offer a comprehensive cutting edge slate of emerging technology solutions for the important design, building, and construction marketplace.

AEC-ST founder and Principal George Borkovich says, “I am very pleased to take this evolutionary step. Since 1980, the AEC shows have been known as the leading educational events for advancing solutions on information technology, building information modeling (BIM) and facility performance. I am excited for the opportunity to continue to provide top-notch conference programming for AEC information exchange, and a commercial marketplace for high-tech building products, services, project management solutions, computer hardware manufacturers, and software providers.”

“Given our combined and extensive reach into potential AEC end-users in a platform-neutral environment, we feel especially qualified to deliver the best events for addressing the unique concerns and extensive opportunities for this important industry sector”, Bob Callahan, Group Vice President at Diversified, said. “By merging our content with AEC-ST’s, our attendees and exhibitors will have exposure to even more solutions for making our built world a better place including sustainable design, green building and environmentally friendly construction.”

“AEC-ST is a proven leader and forward thinking company” Callahan said. “Through their years of service to the design and construction community, they have innovated and nurtured tech-minded AEC professional development for more than 35 years. It makes sense for us to work together and combine resources. We are looking forward to adding their content to our future events as we continue to grow and expand our industry mission.”

Since 2005, AEC Science and Technology has produced more than a dozen events in Washington DC, Anaheim, Orlando, Toronto and Manila. A predecessor company, AEC Systems International, Inc. produced more than 40 tradeshows throughout the US and abroad starting with its first expo in Chicago in 1980. All the events featured the usage of information technology (computer solutions and CAD) to help firms more readily explore myriad design options and to better manage the construction process with a goal towards making every facility perform to a higher standard, including energy efficiency, safety and security, sustainability and intelligence. Its largest events drew over 25,000 attendees from more than 70 nations and exhibited more than 500 product and services manufacturers in its expo hall.

The new AEC-ST shows are slated for Anaheim, CA June 2018 and Washington, DC December 2018. For up to date show information, visit http://www.aecst.com.

To exhibit, advertise, sponsor please contact Christine Salmon, Group Event Director at phone 207-842- 5530 or by email at csalmon(at)divcom(dot)com

To attend or to submit a presentation please contact Lora Burns, Marketing Manager at phone 207-842-5522 or by email at lburns(at)divcom(dot)com