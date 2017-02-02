What word has a quiet power, often unacknowledged in the undercurrents of change, action, interaction? What word is so often used but so rarely paid due? Influence.

Intelligent Influence is here to provide an in-depth process to help leaders sensitively and intelligently cull out the peak performances of those around them, enabling an atmosphere of success, productivity and engagement, without quelling the creativity of the individual.

Dale Caldwell breaks down each step to help you understand your influences, as well as how to manage them and how actively choosing what influences you can help break down barriers to your wellbeing. Listen to a soundbite via Audible, or our clip "Why Intelligent Influence?" on Soundcloud, and download for your next car ride or walk to the bus each morning.

https://soundcloud.com/spoken_wordinc/intelligent-influence