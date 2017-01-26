Design-build construction firm Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company will be exhibiting its portable classrooms, permanent modular school buildings, and Accelerated Building System (ABS) prefabricated modular construction capabilities at the Texas Association of School Administrators Midwinter Conference in Austin, Texas. The annual conference, being held at the Austin Convention Center January 29 - February 1 is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees representing public school districts, Education Service Centers and other organizations throughout Texas. The exhibition schedule will begin Monday January 30 at 8:00 am.

The TASA Midwinter Conference has become the most popular conference of the year for Texas school leaders, providing valuable opportunities for educators to come together to share innovative practices, network with peers, and gain fresh insights. The conference is organized using General, Thought Leader, and Concurrent sessions that focus on topics including school leadership, student engagement, finance, human resource management, digital learning, facility planning, operations, and assessment and accountability. The three general session keynote speakers are Amarillo ISD's Shanna Peeples, 2015 National and Texas Teacher of the Year, Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, and the University of Pittsburgh professors Lauren Resnick and Christian Schunn. In addition to displaying their standard relocatable and permanent modular building products, Ramtech will also feature its Accelerated Building System construction approach. This turnkey method for permanent modular construction combines offsite manufacturing and on-site construction techniques in order to produce a building faster and with less design and construction costs than a completely site built structure.

About Ramtech and the Accelerated Building System

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative permanent modular buildings for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and Fortune 500 companies throughout the Southern United States. As a design-build construction company, Ramtech offers full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech's ABS process combines the best of off-site prefabrication and on-site construction techniques in order to produce a building faster and with less cost but identical in the look, functionality and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. Ramtech accomplishes this by setting factory assembled modular sections complete with attached ceilings and walls - but no floors - directly onto a conventional concrete slab foundation. This allows the concrete slab to become the floor of the structure just like a site-built building. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechEducation.com..