Updox understands the vital role that pharmacies play so we created Pharmacy Connect to ensure pharmacists have access to the same easy-to-use tools and technologies as physicians.

Updox, the industry leader for care coordination and healthcare customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, announced its Pharmacy Connect suite of care coordination solutions was selected by Surgoinsville Pharmacy in Surgoinsville, Tenn.

Beth Bryan, D.Ph., lead pharmacist and owner of Surgoinsville Pharmacy, will join Updox at Booth #242 during Inspire 2017, the Rx30 customer conference, held Jan. 27-28 in Orlando, Fla., to share her pharmacy’s perspectives on Pharmacy Connect. She'll give a first-person account on how easy Pharmacy Connect was to implement and show how she's using the solution to save time and drive new business to her pharmacy.

“The best thing is that it’s an easy solution to get started with and use. We’re already saving money with Pharmacy Connect and I see it as being very valuable to expanding our clinic operations. It’s saved a lot of time for staff also," said Bryan. “It is a great way for us to connect with physicians in our area and directly communicate with them to expand services, drive revenue and coordinate care."

Updox Pharmacy Connect is a web-based care coordination suite that helps pharmacists securely exchange full clinical records with physicians, maximize reimbursements and engage patients. Costs are reduced by eliminating paper, toner and hardware costs. Compliance is ensured through secure, HIPAA-compliant communications. Patients are engaged through appointment reminders and a dedicated portal. Staff time is maximized as all communications arrive into a universal inbox for easy routing or response, which can be done either in or outside of the pharmacy.

“Pharmacists are such a critical part of the care team. Unfortunately, technology has not focused on their needs, until now," said Michael Morgan, chief executive officer, Updox. "Updox understands the vital role that pharmacies play so we created Pharmacy Connect to ensure pharmacists have access to the same easy-to-use tools and technologies as physicians. These tools are critical in the shift to value-based care, enable pharmacists to improve operations and, most importantly, open up revenue opportunities such as medication management therapies (MTM) and chronic care management.”

For example, with Pharmacy Connect, a pharmacist can receive a full clinical file or CCD-A directly from a physician’s EHR. Once the file is received, the pharmacist can send the patient a secure notification which prompts them to use the web-based scheduling system to create an appointment for an MTM. Pharmacy Connect will automatically send out appointment reminders ensuring the patient shows for the appointment. Once the MTM is complete, a secure message with results can be sent to the patient’s physician.

To read more about Surgoinsville Pharmacy’s experience with Pharmacy Connect, visit https://www.updox.com/solutions/success-stories. Additional information about Updox Pharmacy Connect is available at https://www.updox.com/pharmacy-connect.

About Updox

Where Healthcare Connects! Updox is the industry leading healthcare care coordination solution. Named #571 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Updox is integrated with more than 70 electronic health records (EHR) and serves more than 250,000 users and 54 million patients.

Through an extensive Direct messaging network and platform of apps, Updox connects various healthcare providers, including physicians, patients, payers, pharmacies, labs and healthcare partners. Once part of the Updox, users or partners can access a full suite of applications including secure messaging, patient portal, appointment scheduling & reminders, credit card payments, and health alerts, all with the goal of driving improved outcomes through more efficient communications and better care coordination.

The Updox Direct Secure messaging and patient portal have both achieved 2014 Edition 2 ONC-HIT Modular Certification from Drummond Group, LLC. Additionally, Updox achieved full accreditation with the Direct Trusted Agent Accreditation Program (DTAAP) as a Health Information Service Provider/Registration Authority/Certificate Authority (HISP/RA/CA) from DirectTrust.org and the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC).

Connect with Updox at http://www.updox.com, Twitter, Facebook, Updox Community, LinkedIn, YouTube or Google+.