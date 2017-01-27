Finding the balance between excitement over new ways to treat blood cancers and how to pay for them has been a recurrent theme at recent meetings of the American Society of Hematology, and the gathering December 3-6, 2016, in San Diego, Calif., was no exception. For an overview of the 58th annual meeting, The American Journal of Managed Care® has published its special issue of Evidence-Based Oncology™ (EBO™), featuring scientific updates and session coverage.

Despite a few deaths in clinical trials, treatments featuring chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, either alone or in combination with other therapies, gained plenty of notice. The new issue reports on successes in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who have already received Imbruvia (ibrutinib), as well as biomarkers that can determine which patients will fare best.

The issue includes coverage of the Choosing Wisely® Task Force and Champions, who shared how they strive to deliver the right amount of care—and avoid unnecessary costs and burdens on patients. As always, EBO™ coverage includes both clinical updates and coverage from sessions that address the cost of new treatments, management of side effects, and the promise and challenges of Health IT.

Surabhi Dangi-Garimella, PhD, managing editor of EBO™, produced the special issue.

