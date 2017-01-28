The Townsend Floor Plan "Fantastic use of space, like the little nooks and crannies, like the reading nook. Was just so incredible, people love that, espeically in a small house. Liked the composition and massing too, quite clever." - 2016 BALA Judges

Ludlow Cove Cottages has won a platinum award for the Townsend floor plan in Best Single-Family Home <2000 sq. ft. and the Best in the Pacific Northwest Region in the 2016 Best in American Living™ Awards (BALA) by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The Townsend was designed by the Providence, RI firm Union Studio and built by Westharbor Homes in Port Ludlow, WA. The interiors were designed by Pam Saftler, the developer was Port Ludlow Associates and the land planner Westharbor Homes.

The Townsend floor plan is one of five floor plans available in the Ludlow Cove Cottages neighborhood. Located on the eastern side of the Olympic Peninsula, this neighborhood of 42 cottage-style homes can be situated on a woodland, waterfront, or park-front home site. Both single-level and two-story designs are available with open concept floor plans, charming front porches, and master suites on the main level. Each home in Ludlow Cove Cottages is designed utilizing 360 degree architecture and is thoughtfully placed on home sites that offer the best possible views and vistas.

The interior of each home offers a mixture of high quality, modern fixtures and finishes, and thoughtful design, in order to transform small areas into practical living space. “Fantastic use of space, like the little nooks and crannies, like the reading nook. Was just so incredible, people love that, especially in a small house. Liked the composition and massing too, quite clever,” said the 2016 BALA Judges.

The Townsend was also awarded the Best in the Pacific Northwest Region. Once the entries have been judged, all the platinum winners are examined within their geographic region and the BALA judges select the best of the region. The Townsend was selected as the Best in the Pacific Northwest region for the timeless and great design according to Alexandra Isham, NAHB Project Manager.

“BALA recognizes the very best in residential home design,” said Karen Kassik-Michelsohn, 2016 BALA subcommittee chair. “The award winners have shown that they are some of the most talented and forward-thinking professionals in their field.”

Now in its 33rd year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, rental, affordable, interiors, remodeling, community and international, based on the principle that good design is not, and should not be, limited to high-priced and/or custom homes. Even the simplest, most affordable homes can receive an award if they showcase good design.

Award winners were announced during the annual NAHB International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.

Additional Information about the BALA program can be found at bestinamericanliving.com, including the 2016 BALA Portfolio, featuring a review of design trends and project photographs.

About Westharbor Homes

Westharbor Homes has been building homes for over 20 years on the Olympic and Kitsap Peninsulas. Our team specializes in new neighborhood construction and custom homes and is committed to exceptional craftsmanship and customer service. Westharbor Homes will professionally manage your custom home construction project from the point of land selection and acquisition all the way to move-in.