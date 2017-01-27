Before partnering with SMC³, we examined a number of solutions currently in the market, not only looking for the best API capabilities but also weighing the long-term goals of the providers.

SMC³, the leading less than truckload data and solutions provider, announced today that Echo Global Logistics will become the first major technology provider to fully integrate into its SMC³ Platform, an innovative hub of LTL transportation technology solutions. Echo is a leading provider of technology-enabled, multimodal transportation management services.

By integrating into the SMC³ Platform, Echo will provide its clients with simplified pricing and the most up-to-date information to ensure real-time shipment visibility through a broad range of services that simplify transportation management.

SMC³’s execution and visibility APIs — delivered through the secure SMC³ cloud — offer shippers, 3PLs and other users unrivaled speed and computing power. These direct-to-carrier APIs include dispatch, status and imaging services. When they are combined with industrial-strength, analytical APIs like RateWare® XL and CarrierConnect® XL, the SMC³ Platform becomes a one-stop shop for transportation technology needs.

“Before partnering with SMC³, we examined a number of solutions currently in the market, not only looking for the best API capabilities but also weighing the long-term goals of the providers,” said Mark Redini, vice president of sourcing at Echo. “SMC³ has a unique blend of carrier-integrated APIs that offer real-time shipment communication, and industrial-strength pricing and transit analyses that will enhance our LTL offering and client experience. SMC³’s track record of innovation and commitment to adapting their platform to solve the needs of our evolving industry solidified our choice to partner with them.”

By providing a standard vocabulary across document types and status and error codes, the SMC³ Platform’s pioneering API message standardization brings order to individual carrier terminology. The Platform has also been constructed to change and adapt to the needs of the evolving supply chain industry.

“SMC³ is founded upon a dedication to facilitating communication among all industry participants,” said SMC³ President and CEO Andrew Slusher. “With the SMC³ Platform, we’ve positioned ourselves to constantly innovate, evolving as the industry’s needs change. We are continually examining how we can effectively and efficiently utilize the SMC³ cloud to offer cutting-edge technology solutions.”

About SMC³

SMC³ is a hub of expertise in the LTL arena. Fueled by heavyweight, analytical APIs, SMC³ delivers its core competency — LTL pricing expertise — through collaborative pricing technology that supports end-to-end, ongoing predictability in shipper/3PL-carrier relationships. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher returns on their transportation investment and meet the dynamic demands of the market. Through hosted API solutions, SMC³ supports the entire supply chain with industry-leading speed, reliability and performance. SMC³: Investing a lifetime to help optimize freight transportation.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc., is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions for all major modes including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of more than 40,000 transportation providers to serve clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit http://www.echo.com.