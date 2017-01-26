With WeVideo JumpStart, you can now create complex feature-rich multi-layer videos without having to wait for the media to upload WeVideo JumpStart is video storytelling without compromises.

WeVideo today announced a stunning breakthrough in Cloud-based video editing with the immediate introduction of WeVideo JumpStart™. The first-of-its-kind JumpStart feature leverages exclusive technology developed by WeVideo that enables people to instantly begin editing in the Cloud using locally stored media files without waiting for the files to upload to the Cloud.

WeVideo CEO Krishna Menon said, “WeVideo JumpStart is video storytelling without compromises. Video editing products have always forced users to wait while media is imported or uploaded before they can begin creating. No more! WeVideo JumpStart eliminates the wait and is always available when inspiration strikes, with no limits. Combined with virtually unlimited Cloud-based compute power and anytime, anywhere availability on any device, WeVideo with JumpStart forever flips the script in the digital storytelling landscape.”

With the new JumpStart feature, users immediately begin working with their local media in the WeVideo editor. Without any delay to import or upload, users jog through video and see an immediate preview, trim and arrange clips, add graphics, text, music, and much more. Local media sources are accessed and added to a project with a simple drag-and-drop action, exactly the same as any other media, by simply opening a folder and selecting the resource. WeVideo automatically uploads the media assets to the Cloud in the background while the user works, so files are available for use from any device in the future.

At any time, users can also simultaneously mix locally stored media with previously uploaded media on the WeVideo Cloud storage. This provides tremendous flexibility to immediately, and without waiting, combine media captured from all of a user’s devices. WeVideo combines deep video editing capability with powerful storytelling tools including green screen, screencasting, multi-track editing, effects, picture-in-picture, support for hundreds of mixed media formats and resolutions in one timeline, and much more.

WeVideo makes feature-rich, robust video editing and other tools available to almost any device because all the heavy computer processing requirements are handled in the Cloud. Users get the benefit of a world-class editing workstation, anytime, anywhere and without the expense and other burdens typical of such systems. Because WeVideo is entirely Cloud-based, there is never software to install or update.

WeVideo JumpStart in Education

JumpStart is a game changer for classrooms everywhere. Immediate benefits include:

1) No need to pre-load media so teachers maximize learning time and reduce prep time.

2) Students are engaged immediately and can be productive during their entire class time.

3) No waiting means greater spontaneity when inspiration strikes in the class.

4) Using local files reduces or eliminates the impact of uneven bandwidth on productivity.

5) Fully automated uploading in the background simplifies learning curve for new users.

Immediate Availability Everywhere

JumpStart is available immediately to all WeVideo subscribers. It is perfectly integrated with the familiar and intuitive WeVideo interface enjoyed by millions of consumers, students and business users worldwide. JumpStart is supported on almost any device including Windows and Mac laptops and desktops, and even Chromebooks.

WeVideo offers flexible and affordable annual and monthly subscription options starting at just $4.99/month to fit the creative needs of both individuals and businesses. For educators, WeVideo offers subscriptions to suit individual classrooms, entire schools and districts, as well as state- and national-level deployments. Every subscription includes a deep suite of video editing and creative tools, storage, and much more, all accessible from both browsers and mobile apps on Android and iOS.

About WeVideo

WeVideo is a powerful, easy to use, cloud-based video creation platform that is the digital editing and storytelling choice of more than 18 million consumers, students, businesses, and third-party media solutions. WeVideo is available from virtually any computer or device at home, school, work or on the go to capture, edit, view and share videos. WeVideo is a Google Play Editors’ Choice selection with more than 7.5 million downloads to date. WeVideo is also the exclusive digital storytelling solution of Google’s Education Creative Bundle for Chromebooks and a Microsoft Education Partner. For more information and to try WeVideo yourself, please visit http://www.wevideo.com. Stay up to date by following us on Twitter at @wevideo or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wevideo.

