PRmediaNow Helps Crowdfunding Clients Raise more than $35 Million

Since it started Crowdfunding PR in 2013, award-winning public relations firm PRmediaNow has become an industry leader -- helping clients raise more than $35.6 million (and counting) for their products and services on the crowdfunding websites Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

“We are very excited about our clients’ crowdfunding successes, which have led to many referrals with new crowdfunders turning to us to get the word out about their innovations,” said PRmediaNow Principal Colin Trethewey. “Looking at the increased number of clients and dollars they raised in 2016 versus 2015, we believe the viability of crowdfunding to obtain loyal customers and provide funding for new products continues to rise.”

PRmediaNow helped crowdfunding clients raise $18.7 million in 2016 compared to $16.1 million in 2015 and a total of seven PRmediaNow clients have surpassed the million-dollar crowdfunding plateau since 2015.

“Working in partnership with our clients enables us to leverage their marketing and communications to reach the broadest possible number of backers through the media,” Trethewey said.

In 2016, several PRmediaNow clients broke the million-dollar threshold during their crowdfunding campaigns including Nomatic travel bag, Luuup, ‘the world’s best litterbox’ and FaceCradle, an innovative head-rest designed for deep sleep during travel.

“The level of support we received from backers in the United States was nothing less than phenomenal," said FaceCradle co-founder David Scrimshaw. “To have such great worldwide support for FaceCradle, with the help of PRmediaNow, was something we never expected.”

The wide variety of products that PRmediaNow has represented ranges from smart clothing, to travel accessories, to tech, but all the successes have one thing in common - they solve a common problem for consumers with an innovative solution.

“For example, we provided publicity and generated important earned media coverage for Golchi, a multi-purpose water bottle, that raised nearly a half-million dollars with a solution that allows consumers to carry hot and cold beverages and snacks all in the same container,” Trethewey said. “If a product meets a need in the marketplace, crowdfunding backers have shown they’ll respond and get the product into production through their financial support."

About PRmediaNow

Founded in 2008, Tampa-based PRmediaNow, LLC is a full-service public relations firm that focuses on securing media coverage for companies and their products. The firm, which prides itself on creativity, responsiveness and providing a high level of customer service to clients, creates media outreach campaigns that result in major mainstream media coverage and viral spread on social media and the Internet. PRmediaNow began assisting crowdfunding clients in 2013, leading the PR and media outreach efforts for the record-breaking BauBax Travel Jacket Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign. The campaign raised $9.19 million, and BauBax became the fifth most-funded Kickstarter product to date. The firm recently received the 2016 Prestige Award for Best Media Relations Tactics from the Public Relations Society of America's Tampa Chapter. For more information, e-mail info(at)PRmediaNow(dot)com or visit PRmediaNow.com.