PureCars Launches Facebook Suite at NADA 2017

PureCars, a leading advertising technology company for the automotive industry, announced today at NADA 2017 its cutting-edge suite of Facebook digital advertising products for dealers. Using the power and reach of Facebook, PureCars is uniquely positioned to drive more prospects to dealers’ showrooms and fill their service lanes.

The PureCars Facebook suite enables dealers to leverage the power of their CRM database to reach current customers with service, trade-in and new car offers. Custom campaigns reach dealers’ customers at a rate 3 to 4 times that of traditional marketing methods like direct mail and email, driving efficiencies and retention.

“Most dealers don’t realize the most efficient way to drive results on Facebook isn’t through the ‘Like’ button,” said Adam Phillips, PureCars CTO. “We help dealers reach 138 million U.S. Facebook users over the age of 18 and target the most likely buyers for their dealership. These users are spending nearly 50 minutes a day on Facebook, and our advanced digital campaigns touch the entire customer lifecycle. From prospecting through the vehicle purchase funnel, to post-sale service, to retention on the next vehicle purchase, our advertising suite connects with car drivers where they spend their time, at a lower cost.”

Utilizing a dealer’s CRM data, PureCars’ patented technology can identify potential buyers and service customers who are most similar to the dealer’s existing customers and target them with relevant advertising. Further, dealers can increase turns and service lane throughput by leveraging Facebook lead ads, where prospects can be served a unique vehicle or service offer and complete a pre-populated lead form without leaving Facebook. Dynamic retargeting ads are then delivered to those prospects, highlighting specific vehicle detail pages (VDPs). As dealers focus on increasing inventory turns in 2017, PureCars’ technology also delivers dynamically created price drop alert ads when inventory is marked down - and serves these ads to low-funnel shoppers in real time.

After a year of record auto sales, dealers would be wise to prioritize marketing spend for fixed ops, as well. As drivers hold onto their vehicles longer, dealers must shift to their fixed ops marketing strategy from traditional direct mail and email to digital advertising to expand reach. Dealers can highlight their fixed ops service offerings to prospective service customers, in addition to past buyers in need of vehicle servicing.

“There is a massive missed opportunity for driving additional revenue for dealers within fixed ops through digital advertising,” said Jeremy Anspach, PureCars CEO. “Fixed ops generates 60 percent of a store’s net profit on only 12 percent of revenue, making it a prime investment opportunity for dealers’ budget and attention. Using PureCars technology, dealers can target service shoppers on Facebook with tailored messaging. With a streamlined process to schedule an appointment, it becomes even easier for a dealer to win new business as well as retain the loyalty of those car owners to whom they have previously sold.”

