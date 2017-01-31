AWS Partner SOC 2 Type 2 Our customers success is of the utmost importance. We uphold the highest standards to protect their environments. Thus, we elected to undergo the stringent SOC 2 examination to allow our customers to rest assured that we are following best practices.

CloudHesive, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, Reseller Partner and AWS audited Managed Services Partner, is focused on helping its customers securely migrate and manage workloads on multiple cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services. CloudHesive is proud to announce its latest accomplishment of completing the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type 2 examination.

Over the course of six months, CloudHesive’s 3rd party auditor performed the SOC 2 Type 2 examination for the scope of:



Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access, use or modification.

Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

The SOC 2 examination provides the definitive statement of security assurance necessary for information technology teams when they are evaluating managed service providers.

By engaging with an independent audit firm to examine and report on a service organization’s controls, service organizations can respond to meet the needs of their user entities and obtain an objective evaluation of the effectiveness of controls that address operations and compliance, as well as financial reporting.

As an audited Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner and Managed Service Provider (MSP), CloudHesive is required to undergo a separate third-party assessment by an Amazon Web Services approved auditor. Passing the rigorous fourteen-part validation audit for the AWS Managed Service Partner program is just another testament to the team’s expertise and dedication to the success of their customers.

CloudHesive’s network and control planes are also subject to annual penetration tests. These tests do not simply find vulnerabilities, but actively exploit those vulnerabilities to uncover real-world attack vectors against an organization’s cloud assets, data, humans and physical security. The penetration tests that CloudHesive undergoes are conducted by a reputable third-party security / penetration testing company.

About the SOC 2 Report:

SOC 2 is a reporting component of the overall Service Organization Control (SOC) framework put forth by the AICPA that effectively replaced the old, antiquated, and often misused SAS 70 auditing standard. Simply stated, it’s an assessment of a service organization’s internal controls, one that focuses primarily on technology companies, such as data centers, managed service providers, Software as a Service (SaaS) entities, and many others.

About CloudHesive:

CloudHesive is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting and Managed Services Partner headquartered in Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida. They are a cloud solutions consulting, DevOps, SecOps and cloud managed services provider with a focus on security, reliability, availability and scalability. CloudHesive services help companies reduce their operating costs and increase productivity while improving their cloud security posture by migrating mission-critical workloads on to Amazon Web Service (AWS) and other cloud partners. CloudHesive partners with the leading cloud providers and security companies to build highly secured, scalable and robust cloud solutions. They architect and manage environments to meet stringent uptime SLAs of up to 99.99%. CloudHesive also offers proprietary tools such as CloudPoxee to help their customers decrease and manage their cloud costs. For more information about CloudHesive, please visit http://www.CloudHesive.com.