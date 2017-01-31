Union Flats Apartments in Mechanicsburg Welcome First New Residents

Union Flats Apartments in Mechanicsburg Clubhouse Union Flats has set a new standard for apartments in Mechanicsburg

Union Flats, Mechanicsburg’s newest luxury apartment community, welcomed its first new residents on January 1st. This brand new apartment community, developed by Kinsley Construction, will consist of 210 luxury apartment homes and will have 9 apartment buildings when the community is complete.

The one and two bedroom apartment homes at Union Flats feature a stylish, modern design with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded flooring, granite countertops, kitchen island/breakfast bar, glass-top cooking range and Energy Star® stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms have large walk-in closets as well as wall-to-wall carpeting, and each apartment home has a full-size washer and dryer.

Community amenities at Union Flats include an elegant 5,300 square foot Clubhouse with modern furnishings, vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, flat screen televisions, 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, Yoga/Cardio Studio, billiards room and a full-service business center. Outdoor amenities at Union Flats include a resort-style saltwater swimming pool, picnic and grilling areas, outdoor fire pit, playground and a dog park for canine residents. The community has a professional onsite management team as well as an on-site maintenance staff that are available for emergencies 24 hours a day.

Leasing activity for Union Flats began in November and interest remains extremely high. The leasing office is open and tours of these brand new Mechanicsburg apartments are available daily. For more information about Union Flats, contact the leasing office at 717.458.2000 or visit the community website at http://www.UnionFlatsPA.com.