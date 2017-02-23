I want others in my community to join my walk to help raise awareness and bring hope to all those in the area who are affected by ET.

This March, the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) invites the community of Aurora, Ill., to celebrate National Essential Tremor Awareness Month at the Shake, Rattle and Walk for Essential Tremor Awareness. This fundraising walk is 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at Rush-Copley Healthplex Indoor Track located at 1900 Ogden Avenue. Participants can learn more by contacting Walk Organizer Lynn Bernau at lbb1219(at)yahoo(dot)com.

March is National Essential Tremor Awareness Month, an important time for people of all ages, from all walks of life, to walk together to increase awareness of the most common neurological movement disorder in their communities. It allows everyone to share their story, make connections and keep the conversations going.

Essential tremor (ET), which affects nearly 10 million people in the U.S., is the most common neurological movement disorder, but is frequently misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease. The condition is often characterized by rhythmic, involuntary and uncontrollable shaking of the hands and arms, the head, voice, legs and trunk during movement, making daily tasks difficult if not impossible. While not life threatening, ET is a serious and progressive condition that can significantly affect a person’s quality of life – socially, professionally and emotionally. At this time there is no cure for essential tremor.

The local ET Awareness Walk will join communities all throughout the country to fund tools and support for healthcare providers, the public, and those affected by ET and research to find treatment options, the cause and ultimately, a cure for this life-altering condition.

Bernau’s personal connection to ET drives her to raise awareness in her local community by organizing an ET walk in the Aurora area, “I want others in my community to join my walk to help raise awareness and bring hope to all those in the area who are affected by ET,” said Bernau.

Participants are encouraged to make a donation and will receive a complimentary T-shirt for participants to wear throughout the year in an effort to raise even more awareness about ET. Donate today at https://www.essentialtremor.org/awarenesstools/et-awareness-month-donation/.

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to provide global educational information, services and support to children and adults challenged by essential tremor (ET), to their families and health care providers, as well as to promote and fund ET research.

The IETF has distributed nearly $1 million in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.

Lynn Bernau, Walk Organizer

Lbb1219(at)yahoo(dot)com

630.497.2142