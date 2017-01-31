Phytomer Launches OLIGOPUR Flawless Skin Mask

Phytomer OLIGOPUR Flawless Skin Mask ...purifying the skin, neutralizing pimples and blackheads and matifying and tightening pores for an anti-shine effect...

OLIGOPUR Flawless Skin Mask aims to achieve flawless skin with three objectives: purifying the skin, neutralizing pimples and blackheads and matifying and tightening pores for an anti-shine effect thanks to ESP AMM, Absolute Marine Matifying. ESP AMM is a natural marine sugar with outstanding purifying power to trap sebum and clear skin, while providing an anti-dehydration action. Designed for those with combination to oily skin, this light, cream-foam formula contains an antibacterial algae to treat excess sebum and inflammation and white clay acts to absorb shine. It has a light texture and fresh/floral scent for a total at-home spa experience.

OLIGOPUR Flawless Skin Mask: 50 ml, suggested retail price $42.00

Directions for use: apply a medium layer to the entire face and neck twice a week, avoiding the eye contour. Leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse with water.

Key ingredients:



EPS AMM, Absolute Marine Matifier - anti-blemish biotech concentrate, a natural marine sugar with outstanding purifying power to act effectively on combination to oily skin. This 3-in-1 biotechnology concentrate provides an overall matifying effect to instantly regain clear and balanced skin. It provides an anti-sebum action as it forms a natural biofilm that traps serum, reduces overall shine on the face while maintaining optimum levels of hydration in the skin.

Seboreguline - antibacterial algae. Acts on the over production of sebum and has antibacterial and anti- inflammatory properties.

White clay (kaolin) - absorbs excess sebum like a sponge. Peels off impurities and toxins.

Impressive results:

In 15 Minutes Flat*

Immediate matifying effect: 92%

Fresh complexion: 91%

In 1 Month**

Skin is purified: 100%

Shine is reduced: 91%

Skin is clear: 83%

*Satisfaction test conducted by independent company in France on 24 women (20-40 years old) showing combination to oily skin with imperfections on the face after one application ** Satisfaction test on 24 women after 2 applications per week for 28 weeks.

Phytomer at a glance:

With over 40 years as the leader in the marine skin care, Phytomer is now a pioneer in the field of marine biotechnology, the future of results-oriented cosmetics. This is the newest technology to create innovative, 100% natural skin care ingredients. Based in Saint-Malo, France and distributed in 70 countries worldwide, Phytomer has a reputation of leadership and expertise within the spa industry. With Phytomer meaning “plant of the sea,” we utilize seawater, seaweed or seaside plants in every retail and professional product, combining science with the natural powers of the sea. We are one of the only spa brands with our own laboratory, allowing us to research and cultivate our own ingredients, develop unique cosmetic formulas, manufacture skin care products and create cutting-edge professional treatments to deliver remarkable results.