interworks.cloud™, a trusted Microsoft Solution Provider that leads the global market in cloud brokerage, providing its partners and their end customers with state-of-the-art cloud services, today announced the company’s partnership with IndependenceIT™. The partnership connects interworks.cloud’s business management with integration of the IndependenceIT’s Cloud Workspace® Suite (CWS) software via a robust API to streamline App and WaaS enablement for CSPs, MSPs and independent software vendors (ISVs).

IndependenceIT provides a workspace automation software platform that allows IT departments, service providers and ISVs to easily deliver workspaces, applications and data from any cloud infrastructure to users anywhere, on any device. The company’s Cloud Workspace Suite combines application, end-user and infrastructure management into a seamless, easy-to-manage platform, with a unified management interface and robust API for ease of integration with existing systems, simplifying deployment and increasing responsiveness. Through the partnership between interworks.cloud and Independence IT, IT service providers now have access to cloud-based workspaces, including cloud applications and cloud desktops, as part of the interworks.cloud marketplace. Users can now attain elevated levels of automation and orchestration and eliminate deployment and management cycles spent on the service configuration and delivery. The cooperation with IndependenceIT offers a straightforward and efficient interface for service deployment.

“Our alliance with IndependenceIT assists our partner ecosystem in supporting end-user demands for increased business agility and operational efficiency,” said Vassilis Zografos, CEO of interworks.cloud. “The CWS-based App and WaaS platform delivers superior workflow automation which has been lacking in other solutions. As a result, our partners benefit from much lower overhead and management costs.”

“The interworks.cloud marketplace is well-received and the organization’s growth in the industry reflects that,” said Seth Bostock, CEO, IndependenceIT. “The successful integration of CWS demonstrates our ability to overlay a powerful set of cloud workspace enablement tools with the client’s choice of cloud infrastructure for highly reliable App and WaaS delivery.”

About interworks.cloud:

interworks.cloud is a trusted Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider that leads the global market in cloud brokerage, providing its partners and their end customers with a cloud product portfolio, showcasing state-of-the-art cloud services that cover every aspect or need of their cloud business in the most effective and cost efficient way. Located in Greece, UK and the US, interworks.cloud stands in position to cover the extensive needs of its continuously growing global partner network.

interworks.cloud platform enables CSPs, MSPs, independent cloud services providers and ISVs to start their own cloud business by publishing a custom-branded Marketplace for their customers or resellers, boost their sales and fully automate billing, ordering, payment and support processes for cloud services.

About IndependenceIT

IndependenceIT is a cloud management platform provider that allows IT departments, service providers and ISVs to easily deliver Software Defined Data Centers, application workloads, Cloud Workspaces and data from any cloud infrastructure to users anywhere, on any device. The company’s adaptive Cloud Workspace Suite (CWS) combines application, end-user and infrastructure management into a seamless, easy-to-manage solution with a unified management interface and robust API for ease of integration with existing systems that simplify deployment and increase responsiveness. Contact IndependenceIT at 888-299-4552 or visit http://www.independenceit.com.