April L. Speed, MD Cryoablation gives women the benefit of a minimally invasive procedure with little to no scarring, downtime, or discomfort.

Global Breast Health & Wellness Center, founded by Dr. April Speed, announced it has expanded its cryoablation treatment of fibroadenoma to include early stage breast cancer with the Visica® 2 Treatment System. Developed by Sanarus Technologies, the Visica 2 Treatment System is a cryoablation device that uses extreme cold liquid nitrogen (cryo) to destroy tissue (ablation). The device destroys the tumor by freezing and damaging the adjacent vasculature that fuels tumor growth.

Dr. April L. Speed is board-certified by the American College of Surgeons and is a member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Dr. Speed was recognized by her peers and awarded the ASCO National Diversity in Oncology Award in 2009.

Cryoablation—also referred to as tumor freezing—is a minimally invasive procedure done under ultrasound guidance in the doctor’s office or radiology suite. After injection of local anesthesia, a thin probe is inserted through the skin directly into the tumor. Liquid nitrogen is pumped into the probe to form an “ice ball” around the lesion. Freezing destroys the tumor cells, which are then reabsorbed by the body over time. The procedure can be done in less than an hour with most patients reporting minimal discomfort and a resumption of normal activity right away. Little, if any, visible scarring occurs. Because no breast tissue is removed during the procedure, the natural shape of the breast is maintained.

”I’ve been providing cryoablation for the treatment of fibroadenomas since 2015 and have obtained very good results” said Dr. Speed. “Those results coupled with the publication of the National Cancer Institute Z1072 Trial have truly encouraged me to expand my practice to offer cryoablation for early stage breast cancer tumors.”

In a 5-year multicenter study funded by the National Cancer Institute and sponsored by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, cryoablation with the Visica 2 Treatment System was shown to be 100% effective for complete ablation of invasive ductal breast cancer tumors <1.0 cm. The Visica 2 Treatment System was the exclusive device used in the Z1072 study and showed cryoablation to be effective in 92% of the targeted lesions. Results from this breast cancer study (ACOSOG Z1072), which included a 5-year follow-up, were published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology.

Dr. Speed further explained that “In November 2016, I opened my new state of the art facility located in Buckhead to provide Greater Atlanta with a comprehensive, 100% dedicated, breast surgery practice. Cryoablation is one of our primary treatment options for our patients because it provides an opportunity for women to have cutting edge therapy with dignity and detail performed in a serene, patient-centered environment. It also gives women the benefit of a minimally invasive procedure with little to no scarring, downtime, or discomfort.”

Dr. Speed recently discussed cryoablation and other breast cancer related topics on Atlanta Business RadioX. She discussed the technology of cryoablation, who would qualify as a patient, and why she has chosen to offer cryoablation for the treatment of early stage breast cancer lesions. She has also been featured on CentricTV.

Cryoablation with the Visica 2 Treatment System is a nonsurgical option for patients that have been diagnosed early stage breast tumor that is less than 4 cm in diameter, is visible on sonogram and has been confirmed with a biopsy.

About Global Breast Health & Wellness Center

Dr. Speed serves on several boards, the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Greater Atlanta Affiliate, and the Georgia Perimeter College. She's a highly sought-after speaker, author, consultant and lecturer on breast cancer and breast health. Dr. Speed has recently embarked upon an exciting venture of private practice in two convenient locations, Buckhead and Conyers.

About Sanarus Technologies

In 2001, the Visica® 2 Treatment System was the first available for cryoablation of fibroadenomas. Since then, our system has been used to successfully treat thousands of patients. The Visica 2 Treatment System is FDA-cleared for the ablation of cancerous or malignant tissue and benign tumors. At Sanarus, we develop innovative solutions for the nonsurgical treatment of breast tumors. We are headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, and all of our products are manufactured in the USA. Find out more at http://www.sanarus.com