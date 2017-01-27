ProMax

The annual convention of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) is being held from January 26th-29th in New Orleans, and ProMax Unlimited will continue its streak of attendance which stretches over two decades. ProMax holds the distinction of having been named an “NADA Top Ten Company”, but this year they arrive at the convention with an additional, unprecedented accolade.

When the winners of the 2016 Auto Dealer Today Dealers’ Choice Awards were announced last summer, ProMax Unlimited became the first company in the 12-year history of the voting to win 3 Diamond Awards in a single year. ProMax took home the top awards for Desking, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Direct Mail, continuing their unparalleled history of success in the Dealers’ Choice Awards. The ADT Dealers’ Choice Awards represent the industry standard of excellence, and are chosen based on votes cast by auto dealership personnel.

For the sixth year in a row ProMax took the industry’s top award for F&I Desking software. “For over twenty years now we’ve been known for our unbeatable Desking solution” said ProMax CEO and Founder John Palmer “but being voted #1 by dealers year in and year out is the truest form of recognition.” Asked the secret to unparalleled success in a crowded field of competitors, Palmer attributed it to “a commitment to improving each and every year.”

This marks the fifth year in a row that ProMax took home an award in the CRM category, but the first year they won the coveted Diamond Award. “We’re honored to win the Diamond Award for CRM” said ProMax CTO Darian Miller. “We won the Platinum Award 3 of the last 4 years, and it feels great to get over the hump and win the top prize. Within the last year our CRM has improved tremendously; we’ve added Email Campaigns and made massive improvements to our Mobile platform, and this vote shows that dealers love the new functionality.”

ProMax, long known as a premier Desking and CRM solution, has also come to dominate the Direct Mail category in recent years, having won three consecutive Diamond Awards. “It’s unprecedented for a company to win three Diamond Awards in a single year” said ProMax COO Shane Born “and that speaks to our versatility. We are one of few companies to offer a complete front end solution to auto dealers, and our recognition across the different categories illustrates our commitment to helping dealers succeed in every way possible.”

Tariq Kamal, managing editor of Auto Dealer Today, weighed in on ProMax’s unique achievement: “Three Diamond Awards in one year is an extraordinary accomplishment. ProMax is to be congratulated for earning the loyalty and endorsement of dealers nationwide.”

ProMax Unlimited will be exhibiting at NADA booth #1027. CEO John Palmer will be leading a workshop entitled “Secrets to Getting More and Better Lender Approvals” on Thursday January 26th from 2:30-3:30 in Room 223, and again on Sunday January 29th from 10:45-11:45 in Room 222.

ABOUT THE AUTO DEALER TODAY (ADT) DEALERS' CHOICE AWARDS: The Auto Dealer Today awards represent the industry standard of excellence. They have been awarded for twelve years and are based solely on votes cast by dealers and dealership personnel. Dealers rate companies based on the product or service it provides, customer service, the overall value of the product or service, and if they would be willing to recommend the provider to another dealer. The awards serve as the premier forum for dealers looking for new product and service providers.

Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. was formed in 1994 by John Palmer. In August of 1995, ProMax was introduced as a Special Finance software solution. In 1998, the software was expanded to handle all types of desking including new and used vehicle leasing, CRM, finance menus, inventory management, reports, and credit application submissions to lenders. In 2002, ProMax was introduced as the industry's first Internet-based full front end solution and today is used by over 2,000 automotive dealerships. ProMax Unlimited integrates with dealership DMS systems and can be used effectively in large dealer groups as well as single location dealerships. Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. also provides credit bureaus, website development and hosting, internet leads, and direct mail services to help dealerships increase traffic. Learn more about ProMax Unlimited and Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. at http://www.ProMaxUnlimited.com.

Founded in 1917, the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) will celebrate its 100-year anniversary during the 2017 NADA Convention & Expo in New Orleans, which will run from Jan. 26-29.