Technology PR agency PMBC Group today announced its acquisition of ESSE PR, an award-winning independent agency servicing Los Angeles and San Francisco-based startups. The deal strengthens PMBC’s position as a staple public relations partner for the technology industry, leveraging ESSE’s successful track record with companies in entertainment-tech, a $600 billion sector.

The acquisition will expand PMBC’s client portfolio in high-growth technology niches: virtual and augmented reality, smart home tech, mobile apps and games, on-demand services and e-commerce, and support its long-term growth strategy by amplifying its service offerings and expertise.

“PMBC has a long-established relationship with ESSE PR. This decision is a result of a well-vetted opportunity to deepen those ties,” says PMBC Group founder and CEO, Ola Danilina. “Consistent with PMBC’s own business objectives, ESSE has demonstrated impressive growth while maintaining a high regard for the work. Both firms share a commitment to redefining industry standards and creating measurable, bottom-line impact for clients. We are aligned on vision and culture, and I’m enthusiastic about the inherent value-add of this expansion,” adds Danilina.

ESSE PR will transition under the PMBC brand umbrella and ESSE’s founder Jessica Engholm will serve as a key advisor and as senior vice president of business development. Engholm, the architect of ESSE, is recognized as one of the top women in PR, nominated for PR Week’s “Top 40 Under 40,” and is responsible for procuring multiple digital campaign and agency awards on ESSE’s behalf.

“ESSE has been an incredible vehicle to engage with the companies driving innovation in this world, and it’s been a rewarding responsibility to participate in their growth. As the PR industry is constantly challenged by the evolving media landscape, the agency champions will be those that evolve with it. PMBC has long contributed to the industry’s progression. I’m proud that ESSE can support that initiative,” says ESSE PR founder, Jessica Engholm.

About ESSE PR:

Founded in 2009, ESSE PR has been recognized as a reputable public relations provider amongst California’s Silicon Valley and Los Angeles’ startup community, servicing early and growth-stage companies that bridge entertainment and technology solutions including virtual reality and mobile solutions. ESSE’s profitable operations has been undergirded by a unique business model of curated talent—an on-demand staff of more than 150 independent publicists and freelance professionals sourced nationwide. Ninety percent of ESSE’s inbound leads are generated by referrals alone.

About PMBC Group:

PMBC Group is a leading technology PR headquartered in Los Angeles, servicing clients across the globe. Acting as an extension of each client's team, PMBC develops and executes results-driven campaigns designed to elevate business profiles, attract investment interest, establish credibility, and increase brand awareness. PMBC launches and repositions brands, bringing them to the forefront of their industries by utilizing cutting-edge tools, technologies, and established media relationships. Areas of expertise include apps, software, adtech, fintech, virtual reality, augmented reality, consumer electronics and more.

