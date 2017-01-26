LexisNexis Wins Best Search Project of 2016 for Search Term Maps

The 2016 Best Search Project award for Search Term Maps validates the LexisNexis investment of time and resources into creating next generation technologies that power the data-driven lawyers of today and tomorrow.

LexisNexis® today announced that it won a 2016 Search Industry Award in the “Best Search Project” category for Search Term Maps—an innovative, patent-pending search tool found within the online legal information solution Lexis Advance®. The award honors Search Term Maps as an accumulation of years of research into how legal professionals glean information from documents within query results.

The Search Industry Awards, presented by The Information Retrieval Specialist Group of the British Computer Society (BCS), celebrate the best search innovations of the year by recognizing people, projects, and companies that have excelled in the design of search and information retrieval products and services.

“The 2016 Best Search Project award for Search Term Maps validates the LexisNexis investment of time and resources into creating next generation technologies that power the data-driven lawyers of today and tomorrow,” said Jeff Pfeifer, vice president of product management for the North American Research Solutions business at LexisNexis. “We are honored to receive this recognition of our dedication to innovation and customer-centric product development, demonstrating not only the value of our tool, but also how that value is recognized outside the legal space.”

Launched in 2016, Lexis Advance Search Term Maps is an exclusive, data visualization tool that helps expedite the review of full-text documents by mapping search terms so users can assess the relevance of their search results and navigate within a document at unprecedented speed. Using search word color coding and a Search Term Location Bar, the interactive tool provides users with a visual overview of the location and clustering of search words, enabling them to spot patterns, identify dense concentrations of search terms and review hits in context. Currently available for all case law documents, Search Term Maps will be expanded to cover additional content types within Lexis Advance later this year.

The Search Industry Award follows the ALM Innovation Award for “Best Research Platform” earned earlier in 2016 by Lexis Advance. Lexis Advance is a premier online legal information solution used globally by lawyers and other legal and business professionals to quickly and easily find the critical information they need.

