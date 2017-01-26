We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Moss Building and Design.

Moss Building and Design from Northern Virginia has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The award winning remodeling firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. Moss Building and Design has won the Best of Service award each year since 2012.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Moss Building and Design,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

About Moss Building & Design and Moss Home Services:

Moss Building & Design and Moss Home Services is an award-winning residential remodeling and home services company located in Chantilly, Virginia. As a trusted home improvement company in Northern Virginia, MOSS focuses on providing customer service that is unparalleled by any other contractors in the area. Through trust, transparency and character, MOSS builds lifelong relationships with their customers.

Since 2001, MOSS has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ Moss Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards.