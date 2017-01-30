With ProTrack, RK Logistics Group is committed to developing a world-class workforce to ensure consistent delivery of the operational excellence we insist upon for our customers

TZA, the leader in supply chain labor management solutions, announced today that RK Logistics Group, a fast-growing third party logistics provider of complex inventory management and manufacturing logistics solutions, has selected TZA’s ProTrack Labor Management Software to drive improved efficiency and quality in their processes and performance.

With a commitment to being the best choice logistics partner for Silicon Valley, RK Logistics Group will utilize ProTrack software in their Livermore, CA distribution center along with Lean best practices and dynamic engineered labor standards to improve labor efficiencies.

“With ProTrack, RK Logistics Group is committed to developing a world-class workforce to ensure consistent delivery of the operational excellence we insist upon for our customers,” said Rock Magnan, Chief Operating Officer. “We are investing in both our people and our technology to improve processes and systems across our distribution operations.”

“3PLs are increasingly turning to labor management solutions to provide a high quality customer experience while lowering their cost-to-serve,” said Andy Recard, President at TZA. “For companies like RK Logistics Group, ProTrack Labor Management Software supports a people-centric culture and drives a continuous improvement environment.”

About RK Logistics Group

RK Logistics Group is committed to being the ‘best choice’ logistics partner for Silicon Valley and the greater Northern California community. They provide complex inventory management and manufacturing logistics solutions so their customers can focus on core business growth and optimization. Their culture demands that they first understand and then exceed customer requirements and expectations. RK Logistics Group continually develop their employees and eliminate defects from their processes and performance.

About TZA

TZA has been at the forefront of labor management solutions for 30+ years, helping clients increase workforce and operational efficiency to optimize supply chain financial performance. Our tier one ProTrack Labor Management Software and engineering and consulting services provide a proven solution for achieving higher standards of workforce productivity, utilization, quality and safety while lowering labor costs.