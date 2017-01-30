Gerard F. Miles Jr. Promoted to Partner at Huesman, Jones & Miles, LLC

Gerard F. “Buddy” Miles, Jr. has been promoted to Partner at the Baltimore County law firm of Huesman, Jones & Miles, LLC. Buddy joins his father, Gary Miles, as partner as he continues his family’s tradition of providing high quality legal services to clients throughout Maryland.

Buddy focuses his practice on creditors’ rights, foreclosure and bankruptcy law, personal injury, wills, estates, domestic, custody, and family law. After graduating from Fairfield University, with a Bachelor of Science in Finance in 2002, Buddy graduated from Washington and Lee University School of Law with a Juris Doctor in 2005. Buddy served as law clerk to the Honorable Kathleen G. Cox in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County before starting his career in private practice.

Huesman, Jones & Miles, LLC is a Better Business Bureau (BBC) accredited law firm, serving clients throughout Maryland for more than 30 years. The firm also handles family law cases, including divorce and child custody; as well as personal injury claims, motor vehicle accident cases, and transportation and trucking defense. For a free legal consultation with an experienced Baltimore County lawyer at Huesman, Jones & Miles, LLC, call 443-589-0150 or visit their website at http://www.huesmanjonesandmiles.com/. Huesman, Jones & Miles has three convenient office locations located in Hunt Valley, Towson and East Pikesville, Maryland, and its attorneys serve clients throughout Baltimore County and Maryland in both state and federal courts.