SQM Contact Center Industry Awards Announcement

SQM is honored to recognize the following Service Quality Excellence Award Winners for 2016. These prestigious contact center industry awards will be presented at SQM’s Customer Experience Conference, held at Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon, British Columbia, May 2nd – 4th, 2017. SQM benchmarked over 500 leading North American contact centers during the period of January 1 to December 31, 2016.

For SQM’s award program, SQM surveyed customers within one to two business days of their contact with the contact center to understand the customer experience. SQM’s awards are primarily based on one contact resolution, first contact resolution and customer satisfaction with the service experience. SQM is very proud to honor the following Award winners and finalists:

Contact Center of the Year Award Winner



Canadian Tire Financial Services (CRCC)

Contact Center of the Year Award Finalists:



Jackson

VSP Vision Care

Best Performing Small- to Mid-Sized Contact Center Award Winner



BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont

Best Performing Small- to Mid-Sized Contact Center Award Finalists:



Canadian Tire Roadside Assistance

TELUS Sourcing Solutions Inc.

Contact Center World Class FCR Certification



407 ETR

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama (Federal Employee Program)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (Sales Center)

BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont

Canadian Tire Financial Services (CRCC)

Enbridge Large Business Accounts

Florida Blue (Federal Employee Program)

FortisBC

Genworth Long Term Care Customer Service

Insurance Corporation of BC (BEU)

Jackson

Marchon Eyewear Inc.

Millennium1 Solutions (Account Balance Protection)

Prime Therapeutics (Nebraska & New Mexico)

Rogers Enterprise Service Delivery

Scotiabank (Nova Scotia)

Scotiabank International (Dominican Republic)

Scotiabank International (Mexico)

Security Health Plan

Sun Life Financial Group Retirement Services (Waterloo)

VSP Vision Care (California & Ohio)

Web Self-Service World Class FCR Certification



FortisBC

Highest Customer Satisfaction for the Contact Center Industry Awards



Scotiabank – Best Selling Customer Satisfaction

FortisBC – Highest Enterprise-Wide One Contact Resolution

Canadian Tire Financial Services (CRCC) – Highest Omni-Channel Customer Service

FortisBC – Highest Web Self-Service Customer Service

FortisBC – Highest IVR Self-Service Customer Service

Cogeco Connexion – Highest Field Services Customer Service

Highest Customer Satisfaction by Industry Awards



Vancity – Banking

Jackson – Financial

Canadian Tire Financial Services (CRCC) – Credit Card

VSP Vision Care – Insurance

BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont – Health Care

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield – Health Care Federal Employee Program

Prime Therapeutics – Pharmacy

Cogeco Connexion (Storefront) – Retail/Service

FortisBC – Energy

Cogeco Connexion / Rogers Business Service – Telco/TV

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (Web Support Help Desk) – Helpdesk

Halton Region – Government

Jackson – Business to Business

First Call Resolution Improvement Awards



Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield (Federal Employee Program)

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina (Federal Employee Program)

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

BlueCross BlueShield of Texas

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Blue Cross of Idaho

Blue Shield of California

Cogeco Connexion (Technical Support)

Genworth Long Term Care Customer Service

HCL

Nationstar Mortgage

Petro-Canada

Rogers Business Service Delivery

Rogers Business Service Delivery (Stream)

Scotiabank International Chile

Triple S Salud

UPMC Health Plan

Full listing of SQM’s 2016 Contact Center Industry Award Winners

SQM Group would like to congratulate all award-winning organizations along with their CSRs and Supervisors on their achievements throughout the year. Their world class performance is vital to their organization’s success!

About SQM Group

Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group is a leading North American customer experience research firm for measuring and benchmarking customer’s experience using contact channels. SQM conducts accurate, reliable and actionable post-contact surveys for contact channels (e.g., call center, email, chat, IVR self-service and web self-service) and is recognized as the contact center industry Voice of the Customer (VoC) gold standard expert for measuring contact channel customer experience. In addition, SQM offers consulting services to help clients design and execute an enterprise wide customer experience strategy.

SQM’s Awards Program is the most prestigious and sought after awards program in North America. Our awards are based on customers who have used a contact channel and employees who work in a contact center. These awards are considered to be the fairest and most credible service quality awards for measuring the customer’s experience when using a contact channel.

SQM’s Certification Program is designed to determine if contact centers, supervisors and customer service representatives are performing at the world class FCR and customer satisfaction performance levels. Our FCR and customer satisfaction certification program is the most credible and rewarding certification program in the contact center industry because certification is based on your customers’ experience contacting your contact center. Certification is based on surveying customers who have just recently called a contact center. SQM has two state-of-the-art research centers, with one located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and the other in Vernon, British Columbia.