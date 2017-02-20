Population Health Experts 'ReportingMD' Announce Major Expansion Plans

"Closing the loop" on pay for performance! ReportingMD has been an essential part of our hospital quality reporting and I cannot imagine struggling through CMS requirements without them. They have a customer for life in our hospital. - Community Medical Center Past News Releases RSS

ReportingMD, a Population Health Software Company, is pleased to announce a move to a larger office building to accommodate the rapid growth of the company. The new location will triple the size of the previous location while bringing life back to a medical practice building that was a historic location for the town of Sunapee, NH.

“We are excited to expand our footprint to better serve our growing client base. We are also pleased to give back to the town of Sunapee in a way of rehabilitating a beautiful historic building for the town. The new location will allow for our growing employee base to better develop cutting edge solutions of the new era of healthcare.“ – Michael Deyett, President ReportingMD.

ReportingMD’s new address will be 6 Holmes Lane, Georges Mills, NH. The organization plans to occupy the new building as of March 30, 2017, once renovations are complete.

About ReportingMD:

ReportingMD, a Population Health Software company, CMS qualified registry, an ONC certified company, and Qualified Clinical Data Registry is a national leader in quality and population health solutions. The company has successfully managed quality outcomes data for thousands of providers under various quality programs including ACO, PQRS, VBM, HEDIS (STARS), and MU. ReportingMD and ARCO are devoted to helping clients excel in an increasingly data-centric and value-focused environment. ReportingMD is able to submit quality performance program information via Registry and as a Data Submission Vendor to meet pay-for-performance program requirements. To learn more, visit http://www.ReportingMD.com.