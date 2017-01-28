John Howard, a CFP® with Resource Planning Group in Sandy Springs, has earned the Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®) designation from The American College, Bryn Mawr, PA. Achieving the ChSNC® designation requires evidence of previous accomplishment in the discipline of financial planning, a minimum of 120 hours of study in three college-level courses, and passing the six hours of rigorous proctored examinations.

John is one of only four individuals who have earned this designation in Atlanta and he is the only Fee-Only® financial planner of the four. The ChSNC® program is considered the most comprehensive credential available for financial advisors interested in providing special needs individuals and their families with the informed financial advice they need to leverage resources to enhance the quality of care of their disabled loved ones.

A ChSNC® can provide expert advice on a broad range of financial topics including special needs trusts, wills, powers-of-attorney, guardianship, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Medicaid waiver programs, and tax deductions and/or credits that are available to special needs individuals and their families. John is presenting a series of informational seminars beginning in February at local libraries throughout the Atlanta area. To check for availability and pre-register, you can call Andrew Shannon at (770) 671-9500. John can be contacted directly through his company’s website at http://www.rpgplanner.com.

Jack, John’s second child of six, has autism, complicated by a drop seizure disorder and severe cognitive impairment. He has taught John and his family about grace, patience and compassion in a way that has enriched the lives of many both inside and outside of his family.