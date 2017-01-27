New Workflow Management Platform ClickUp Established on the West Coast

Mango Technologies intends to release ClickUp to the public as a beta in February. Silicon Valley will serve as a primary base of operations for the growing sales and development teams.

ClickUp is the second major product from Mango Technologies, an entirely self-funded team of 20-something entrepreneurs who collectively boast competencies ranging from founding and scaling startups to nuclear engineering to building and managing sales teams at Fortune 500 companies.

A core value of ClickUp’s design team is avoiding any ‘bloated’ feel you have when using competitors. For expert design the team decided to move to the heart of technology to hire and grow. With professional software developers, ClickUp aims to exceed all expectations.

Though success is still uncertain, Mango Technologies hopes to stack the deck in it’s favor by leveraging their product experience, executional expertise, and passion for user experience to release ClickUp with maximum impact this November.

https://mangotechnologies.co/