Open Systems Technologies Named TAPFIN Premier Partner

Open Systems Technologies has been selected from more than 2,000 U.S. suppliers in TAPFIN’s partnership network as one of the top 50 to be recognized with a Premier Partner Award. The award evaluates key components including meeting a threshold of overall U.S. spend and achieving outstanding overall performance.

The winners were rated by TAPFIN team members based on strategic engagement, responsive and reliable service, support of multiple client programs and participation in supplier summits and committees. TAPFIN’s partnership program aims to build and nurture strong relationships with supplier partners to drive best performance and ensure the highest client satisfaction.

“TAPFIN is committed to building strong partnerships with our vendors, as we understand how critical and integral their role is in the success of our Managed Service Programs,” said Jamiel S. Saliba, Vice President of TAPFIN Global. “The winners were chosen for this award because of the hard work and dedication of their people. Congratulations to all of the winning firms on this fantastic achievement.”

About Open Systems Technologies, Inc.

Open Systems Technologies is one of the largest, privately held staffing companies in North America, with more than 25 years of proven industry experience. Adhering to the highest levels of ethical and professional recruiting standards, Open Systems Technologies provides contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placements for financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, energy, telecommunications, government, and payroll administration. Open Systems Technologies ensures client, consultant and candidate success through its relationship-driven business approach, providing unique staffing solutions with an emphasis on personalized service.

