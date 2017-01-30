“The recent report of a child born as a result of cryo-preserved ovarian tissue gives great hope to patients and parents of pediatric cancer patients,” said Timothy F. Brown, president of the Pediatric Oncofertility Research Foundation.

The Pediatric Oncofertility Research Foundation (PORF), a non-profit organization supporting research in the field of fertility and hormone preservation in children treated for cancer, today announced its first $10,000 research grant. The Daniel J. Manella, Jr. Research Grant will be awarded to a researcher who is searching for methods to best use cryo-preserved ovarian, or testicular tissue from pre-pubertal children.

“The recent report of a child born as a result of cryo-preserved ovarian tissue gives great hope to patients and parents of pediatric cancer patients,” said Timothy F. Brown, Ed.D, president of the Pediatric Oncofertility Research Foundation. “However, research is far from complete and PORF is pleased to support these ongoing efforts.”

The Daniel J. Manella, Jr. Research Grant seeks to support inquiry into the best time to replant preserved tissue, the most efficient and efficacious methods to replant preserved tissue, and whether preserved tissue can be implanted to maintain hormone levels into adulthood. Additionally, those researchers who are seeking ways to remove malignant cells from preserved tissue are also encouraged to make application.

Application requirements for the Daniel J. Manella, Jr. Research Grant are available at http://www.porf.org. Grant applications must be received by March 1, 2017. Awards will be announced on March 10, 2017.

While the Daniel J. Manella, Jr. Research Grant will be the first to be awarded by PORF in March, another grant will be announced shortly thereafter. Applicants for the Daniel J. Manella Jr. Grant will also be eligible for the second grant to be awarded in early summer, 2017.

“PORF is grateful to the many individuals who have made these research grants possible,” said Dr. Brown. “No donation amount is too small to make a difference.”

About the Pediatric Oncofertility Research Foundation

Tim and Suzanne Brown founded the Pediatric Oncofertility Research Foundation (PORF) in 2015 to support research in the field of fertility and hormone preservation for children treated for cancer. PORF is a 501(c)(3) public charity whose primary goal is to allow the choice of future fertility to every child with cancer and to encourage continued research in the area of pediatric Oncofertility.