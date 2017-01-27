Security Industry Association to Launch Data Privacy Advisory Board

Don Erickson The SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board will help SIA member companies and others better understand the threats to their data and the best ways to mitigate risks to secure their customers’ information.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) is proud to announce the creation of the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board. SIA times this announcement in recognition of Data Privacy Day on Jan. 28.

The board, which will include representatives from both within and outside the security industry, will develop and promote guidelines related to enhancing the security of personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI) and other sensitive data. The responsibility for data security is widespread, and the board will work with manufacturers, integrators, end users and other stakeholders to promote the use of best practices at all levels.

Several major hacks, including those of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Yahoo!, Target and others, as well as ransomware attacks against hospitals and schools, have highlighted the need to improve data security. In addition, the October DDoS attack that shut down portions of the Internet was launched using unsecured Internet of Things devices, including video surveillance cameras, demonstrating that cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern, but is an important issue for all connected technologies.

“Security devices must never be security vulnerabilities,” SIA CEO Don Erickson said. “The SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board will help SIA member companies and others better understand the threats to their data and the best ways to mitigate risks to secure their customers’ information.”

The board will leverage the successes in recent years of the SIA Privacy Framework and the SIA Cybersecurity Advisory Board.

The first meeting of the SIA Data Privacy Advisory Board is expected to be held in March.

About the Security Industry Association

The Security Industry Association (SIA) (http://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with roughly 700 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.