Early Growth Financial Services Adds Richard Duda To New York CFO Team

Given the continued growth of the Venture Capital industry, I’m thrilled to be part of the firm’s excellent fund accounting practice.

Early Growth Financial Services (EGFS) has hired Richard Duda as the newest member of its New York CFO Team. A seasoned accounting veteran in the investment space, Duda will be part of the fund-level accounting team.

“Richard is a key hire for our New York City market,” said David Ehrenberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With more and more funds entering the New York startup ecosystem, having someone with Richard’s expertise on the team is a huge win for EGFS.”

A New York native, Duda has spent the past several years working in the investment fund arena. Duda spent over 6 years working in Operations at Vicis Capital, a hedge fund based in New York City. From there, he moved on to early-stage technology investment fund ff Venture Capital, where he rose to the role of Director of Fund Accounting.

“I’m excited to be joining the Early Growth team. Given the continued growth of the Venture Capital industry, I’m thrilled to be part of the firm’s excellent fund accounting practice,” said Duda. “Our accounting services will offer fund managers more time and flexibility in finding great new companies to add to their portfolios.”

Duda will be based in New York City.

For more information on Early Growth Financial Services, visit http://www.earlygrowthfinancialservices.com.