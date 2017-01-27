ACCESS New Orleans Wins ADMEI Award

ACCESS is proud to announce ACCESS New Orleans recently won the 2017 Cultural and Tradition Integration Excellence Award at the recent ADMEI Awards. The Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) announced their 2017 winners at the ADMEI Awards Gala in Barcelona, Spain earlier this month.

Jill DiMarco and Shelley Pigeon, Partners – ACCESS New Orleans, shared: “It’s such an honor to be recognized by ADMEI for the meaningful experiences we try to create for our clients every single day.”

Chris Lee, CEO of ACCESS Destination Services, shares: “We are very proud of ACCESS New Orleans for winning this award. Here at ACCESS, we value our standards and high level of services, so we are glad ADMEI recognized ACCESS New Orleans for all their great work.”

Over the past 12 months, ACCESS has been making headlines with numerous awards including making the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for the fourth consecutive year and being named Hospitality Partner of the Year by HPN Global for the second consecutive year.

About ACCESS

Founded in 1969, ACCESS sets the standard for excellence in award-winning destination management services and event production throughout North America and the world. Through a global alliance with Pacific World and Amstar, ACCESS serves over 100 destinations throughout 30 countries. With global reach and local expertise, ACCESS meets client objectives and exceeds expectations for corporate, incentive and association groups.