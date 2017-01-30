Matthew's hurricane-force winds lift the roof off a gas station in Nassau, Bahamas, Thurs., Oct. 6, 2016. "We are happy to partner with Jacob Companies to help make a difference in the Bahamas as they recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew," said Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. in conjunction with the Jacob Companies is helping to rebuild communities in the Bahamas. The island is recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, a category four storm that caused damage to government buildings, homes, businesses, airport facilities and roads in early October 2016.

“Due to this powerful storm, we have witnessed utter devastation in some parts of the Bahamas,” said Hon. D. Shane Gibson, Minister of Labour and National Insurance for the Common Wealth of the Bahamas.

Hurricane Matthew brought intense rain and damaging winds, tearing off roofs, toppling trees and power lines. Matthew was the first major hurricane to strike Nassau and New Providence, home to the bulk of the Bahamas’ population of 375,000, since 1929.

“Our hearts went out to the people of the Bahamas when we learned about the damages the country sustained,” stated CEO of Jacob Companies Don Perry. “We responded by contacting our friends and business partners to see what we could do to assist and Polyglass responded with a generous donation of roofing materials.”

Polyglass donated 500,000 square feet of its self-adhered modified bitumen roof membrane to the cause. The roofing product is reinforced with polyester and features a granulated surface that provides a durable protective solution to the affected structures. The roof material used is ideal because the membrane features an aggressive adhesive on the bottom surface making the roof installation easier, safer and faster.

“The government and people of the Bahamas are grateful to Polyglass for its more than generous donation. This kind gesture will go a very long way in helping to restore the homes and lives of thousands of Bahamians affected by Hurricane Matthew,” said Minister Shane Gibson. “We also thank the Jacob Companies and NASCAR for enabling the outreach efforts and the Bahamas Tourist Office Florida Hurricane Relief Committee for their help with organizing the logistical process.”

"We are happy to help make a difference in the Bahamas as they recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew,” stated Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “Polyglass is committed to giving back to the community and is proud to partner with Jacob Companies on this worthwhile initiative.”

About Jacob Companies

Jacob Companies provides clients with a wide-range of design and technical support services in construction management, design build, structural concrete and architectural & structural precast erection. Jacob Companies is dedicated to serving and supporting its clients and the communities in which it operates by providing superior customer service, innovative solutions and a collaborative approach while generously supporting local and national organizations through sponsorships, donations and in-kind commitments. For more information on Jacob Companies, please visit JacobCompanies.com.

About Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems for low- and steep-slope applications. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® technology; and its new patent-pending CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. Providing quality, innovation and service at its best, Polyglass adds value worldwide. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

