Toronto-based HealthBrands® Inc., a family of companies which promotes healthy living, universal healthcare and sport has scooped up pet health platform Ask The Veterinarian, headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ask The Veterinarian launched in 2015 as a forum which provided pet owners a group where they could share concerns about their pets health.

“We are proud to announce our third acquisition and welcome Ask The Veterinarian to the HealthBrands® family,” said Prakash Chand, President and CEO of HealthBrands® Inc.

“With the very strong growth of our flagship company Ask The Doctor, the timing of this acquisition couldn’t have been better as it now allows us to use our expertise in the Q&A space to solve one more vertical. We connected the world with top doctors, now we are going to connect pet owners with top veterinarians from their computer or mobile device.”

All employees of Ask The Veterinarian will go over to HealthBrands Inc. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.