Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management We are honored to be among the 10 Master Data Management solution providers that qualified for the new report

EnterWorks, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) software, announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned EnterWorks in its new Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management solutions report. The new Magic Quadrant recognizes the software firm for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner, “This new Magic Quadrant addresses the current focus of the MDM market on all-encompassing solutions as more clients recognize their digital business platform should be built on trusted master data.”

“We consider our positioning in the new Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management by Gartner confirmation of our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of information to improve business performance,” said Rick Chavie, CEO of EnterWorks. “We are honored to be among the 10 Master Data Management solution providers that qualified for the new report. We will continue to innovate on enabling companies to compete with content as we execute our product roadmap and advance our market position.”

The EnterWorks multi-domain (product domain plus others such as customer, brand, location and digital asset) approach enables a single view of content for businesses, trading partners, and customers across channels. EnterWorks’ unique B2B2C collaboration platform extends Product Information Management with workflow and a vendor portal for advanced omnichannel commerce.

The EnterWorks Enable solution addresses the challenging business requirements for retail, manufacturing and distribution companies looking to offer:



B2B2C collaboration from product creation to sourcing to showroom for private brands and custom products

Dynamic and time-phased grouping of products into collections, catalogs, and campaigns

Content in context of the customer by supporting mobile, web, and print by geo with localization functionality

Search capabilities for the business user to make finding and managing products easy (using full text, faceted search, or filters) and enhanced search capabilities that can be extended to the customer

Click to learn more about Enterworks Enable Solution.

Gartner subscribers can access the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, 19 January 2017

About EnterWorks Holding Company (http://www.enterworks.com)

EnterWorks® master data management and product information management (PIM) software enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. EnterWorks serves as the content foundation used by industry leaders such as: Johnstone Supply, US Foods, Mary Kay, Orgill, W.B. Mason, Guthy-Renker, and Fender Musical Instruments; and has leading partners supporting the industry such as Adobe, 1WorldSync, Amazon Web Services, among others.

About Gartner’s Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.