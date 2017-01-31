Innovative Integration Announces the XA-160M

PCI Express XMC module for RADAR, LIDAR, Optical Servo or Medical Scanning The XA-160M provides an extremely economical solution for real-time, FPGA-accelerated stimulus-response applications such as RADAR, LIDAR, optical servo or medical scanning.

Innovative Integration, a trusted supplier of signal processing and data acquisition hardware and software solutions, today announced the XA-160M. The XA-160M is an XMC I/O module featuring two 16-bit, 160 MSPS A/D channels and two 16-bit, 600 MSPS DAC channels designed for high speed stimulus-response, ultrasound, and servo control applications.

Data acquisition control, signal processing, buffering, and system interface functions are implemented in a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA device. Two 256Mx16 memories provide data buffering and FPGA computing memory.

“The XA-160M provides an extremely economical solution for real-time, FPGA-accelerated stimulus-response applications such as RADAR, LIDAR, optical servo or medical scanning. When mated with one of our rugged, embedded PCs, the XA-160M becomes an autonomous, self-booting instrument with dual, 10 GbE connectivity – perfect for distributed instrumentation,” said Jim Henderson, President of Innovative Integration.

The logic can be fully customized with Innovative’s FrameWork Logic toolset and either high-level synthesis (HLS) or VHDL within Xilinx Vivado. Alternately, the MATLAB BSP supports real-time hardware-in-the- loop development us ing the graphical, block diagram Simulink environment with Xilinx System Generator.

The PCIe, 4-lane, gen2 interface supports continuous data rates up to 1700 MB/ s between the module and the host. A flexible data packet system implemented over the PCIe interface provides both high data rates to the host that is readily expandable for custom applications.

About Innovative Integration– a Molex company

Innovative Integration is a data acquisition company that designs embedded boards, for digital signal processing, software defined radio and data acquisition with digital & analog interfaces which incorporates re-configurable FPGA products available in the XMC, FMC, PCIe, VPX and PXIe form-factors.

About Molex, LLC Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical. For more information, please visit http://www.molex.com