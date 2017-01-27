Evelyn Cobos, an associate in the Litigation Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade.

The mission of the Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade is to improve the lives of women and girls throughout the county. For more than 20 years, the Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade has been empowering women and girls by supporting hundreds of innovative programs. The organization takes action based on the core belief that all women and girls have the right to economic security, freedom from violence, equal access to leadership and education, and the right to choose their healthcare.

“I am excited to serve as a member of the board of directors of the Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade as it allows me to help empower women and girls in our community,” said Cobos. “I look forward to working with other members of the board to help increase awareness and support for the cause and to continue Greenberg Traurig’s commitment to serve and make an impact in South Florida.”

At Greenberg Traurig, Cobos focuses her practice on civil litigation matters, including complex commercial claims and business disputes. She has experience handling internal investigations and matters involving Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations and compliance. She also has experience representing clients in a variety of insurance defense matters. Cobos is a member of the American Bar Association, the Cuban-American Bar Association, and the Dade County Bar Association.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.