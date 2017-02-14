"As we celebrate Women’s History Month, this is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of these women in industry, academic, public and non-profit sectors,” states TNJ Publisher and CEO Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.
The Network Journal (TNJ; TNJ.com), an award-winning business publication for African-American professionals, corporate executives and business owners, announces its 2017 list of 25 Influential Black Women in Business.
“We are honored to once again highlight the careers of 25 women who are corporate and community leaders. Their passion for their work and love for community are examples for all women, both in the United States and abroad. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, this is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of these women in industry, academic, public and non-profit sectors,” states TNJ Publisher and CEO Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.
The 25 Influential Black Women in Business Class of 2017:
Vanessa Abrahams-John, J.D.
Chief Diversity Officer; Director, Talent Acquisition
Praxair, Inc.
Phyllis Anderson
Senior Vice President; Chief Marketing Officer
Express Scripts
Debra “Debby” Y. Ballard
Director, Community Affairs; President, Sprint Foundation
Sprint
Nikki A. Bethel
Senior Vice President, Talent Management
Home Box Office, Inc.
Martine J. Cadet
Vice President, Global Enablement
Infor
Thasunda Duckett
Chief Executive Officer, Chase Consumer Banking
JPMorgan Chase
Amy Ellis-Simon
Senior Relationship Manager, Institutional Securities Group
Morgan Stanley
Julie Coker Graham
President & CEO
Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau
Emily S. Greer
Chief Administrative Officer
ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Brenda Hall, R.N., CPHQ, CPPS, HACP
Senior Vice President, Patient Safety, Quality Management & Regulatory Affairs
Jersey City Medical Center-RWJBH
Wanda H. Jackson
Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Chief Talent Officer
National Urban League
Tammy K. Jones
President & Managing Principal
Basis Investment Group, LLC
Renee LaRoche-Morris
Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, BNY Mellon Wealth Management
BNY Mellon
Cynt Marshall
Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Chief Diversity Officer
AT&T
Brenda Mullins
Vice President, Human Resources; Chief People Officer
Aflac U.S.
Karmyn Norwood
Vice President, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions International Programs
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company
Jackie W. Parker
Director, Global Corporate Giving; President, General Motors Foundation
General Motors Corporation
Rosalie Ellis Payne, D.B.A.
Senior Director, Shipboard Human Resources
Carnival Cruise Lines, LLC
Blondel A. Pinnock, J.D.
Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer
Carver Federal Savings Bank
Danyale A. Price, Esq.
Head of Diversity and Inclusion
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Dina Simon
First Deputy Commissioner
New York City Department of Correction
Dorinda Walker
Vice President, Consumer Strategy and Key Initiatives
Multicultural Marketing, Prudential's U.S. Businesses
Prudential Financial
Charlene A. Wheeless
Principal Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs
Bechtel Corporation
Machelle D. Williams
Senior Director, Diversity and CSR
Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
Natasha L. Wilson, Esq.
Shareholder/Vice Chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
This select group will be profiled in the Spring 2017 issue of the magazine, and will be formally honored during Women’s History Month at the 19th Annual 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards Luncheon, presented by Morgan Stanley, on Thursday, March 23, 2017. This highly anticipated signature TNJ event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel, located at 1535 Broadway (between 45th & 46th streets) in New York City, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This year’s sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Morgan Stanley; Silver Sponsor JPMorgan Chase; and Bronze Sponsors Lockheed Martin and Prudential Financial. Additional sponsors include AfricaStrictlyBusiness.com and African American Golfers Digest.
The program includes a networking reception, lunch and awards presentation, with multi-Emmy Award-winning journalist Brenda Blackmon as Mistress of Ceremonies. The annual event attracts a “who’s who” of business executives and decision makers from various industries. Tickets are $350.00 if purchased on or before March 17th, and $400.00 thereafter. To purchase tickets, please visit http://www.tnj.com/25-Influential-black-women-award-luncheon.