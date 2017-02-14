The Network Journal Announces its 19th Annual 25 Influential Black Women in Business Award Honorees

The Network Journal announces its 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards presented by Morgan Stanley

New York, N.Y. (PRWEB)

The Network Journal (TNJ; TNJ.com), an award-winning business publication for African-American professionals, corporate executives and business owners, announces its 2017 list of 25 Influential Black Women in Business.

“We are honored to once again highlight the careers of 25 women who are corporate and community leaders. Their passion for their work and love for community are examples for all women, both in the United States and abroad. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, this is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of these women in industry, academic, public and non-profit sectors,” states TNJ Publisher and CEO Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.

The 25 Influential Black Women in Business Class of 2017:

Vanessa Abrahams-John, J.D.
Chief Diversity Officer; Director, Talent Acquisition
Praxair, Inc.

Phyllis Anderson
Senior Vice President; Chief Marketing Officer
Express Scripts

Debra “Debby” Y. Ballard
Director, Community Affairs; President, Sprint Foundation
Sprint

Nikki A. Bethel
Senior Vice President, Talent Management
Home Box Office, Inc.

Martine J. Cadet
Vice President, Global Enablement
Infor

Thasunda Duckett
Chief Executive Officer, Chase Consumer Banking
JPMorgan Chase

Amy Ellis-Simon
Senior Relationship Manager, Institutional Securities Group
Morgan Stanley

Julie Coker Graham
President & CEO
Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

Emily S. Greer
Chief Administrative Officer
ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Brenda Hall, R.N., CPHQ, CPPS, HACP
Senior Vice President, Patient Safety, Quality Management & Regulatory Affairs
Jersey City Medical Center-RWJBH

Wanda H. Jackson
Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Chief Talent Officer
National Urban League

Tammy K. Jones
President & Managing Principal
Basis Investment Group, LLC

Renee LaRoche-Morris
Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, BNY Mellon Wealth Management
BNY Mellon

Cynt Marshall
Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Chief Diversity Officer
AT&T

Brenda Mullins
Vice President, Human Resources; Chief People Officer
Aflac U.S.

Karmyn Norwood
Vice President, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions International Programs
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company

Jackie W. Parker
Director, Global Corporate Giving; President, General Motors Foundation
General Motors Corporation

Rosalie Ellis Payne, D.B.A.
Senior Director, Shipboard Human Resources
Carnival Cruise Lines, LLC

Blondel A. Pinnock, J.D.
Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer
Carver Federal Savings Bank

Danyale A. Price, Esq.
Head of Diversity and Inclusion
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Dina Simon
First Deputy Commissioner
New York City Department of Correction

Dorinda Walker
Vice President, Consumer Strategy and Key Initiatives
Multicultural Marketing, Prudential's U.S. Businesses
Prudential Financial

Charlene A. Wheeless
Principal Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs
Bechtel Corporation

Machelle D. Williams
Senior Director, Diversity and CSR
Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Natasha L. Wilson, Esq.
Shareholder/Vice Chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

This select group will be profiled in the Spring 2017 issue of the magazine, and will be formally honored during Women’s History Month at the 19th Annual 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards Luncheon, presented by Morgan Stanley, on Thursday, March 23, 2017. This highly anticipated signature TNJ event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel, located at 1535 Broadway (between 45th & 46th streets) in New York City, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This year’s sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Morgan Stanley; Silver Sponsor JPMorgan Chase; and Bronze Sponsors Lockheed Martin and Prudential Financial. Additional sponsors include AfricaStrictlyBusiness.com and African American Golfers Digest.

The program includes a networking reception, lunch and awards presentation, with multi-Emmy Award-winning journalist Brenda Blackmon as Mistress of Ceremonies. The annual event attracts a “who’s who” of business executives and decision makers from various industries. Tickets are $350.00 if purchased on or before March 17th, and $400.00 thereafter. To purchase tickets, please visit http://www.tnj.com/25-Influential-black-women-award-luncheon.

