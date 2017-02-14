"As we celebrate Women’s History Month, this is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of these women in industry, academic, public and non-profit sectors,” states TNJ Publisher and CEO Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.

The Network Journal (TNJ; TNJ.com), an award-winning business publication for African-American professionals, corporate executives and business owners, announces its 2017 list of 25 Influential Black Women in Business.

“We are honored to once again highlight the careers of 25 women who are corporate and community leaders. Their passion for their work and love for community are examples for all women, both in the United States and abroad. As we celebrate Women’s History Month, this is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of these women in industry, academic, public and non-profit sectors,” states TNJ Publisher and CEO Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.

The 25 Influential Black Women in Business Class of 2017:

Vanessa Abrahams-John, J.D.

Chief Diversity Officer; Director, Talent Acquisition

Praxair, Inc.

Phyllis Anderson

Senior Vice President; Chief Marketing Officer

Express Scripts

Debra “Debby” Y. Ballard

Director, Community Affairs; President, Sprint Foundation

Sprint

Nikki A. Bethel

Senior Vice President, Talent Management

Home Box Office, Inc.

Martine J. Cadet

Vice President, Global Enablement

Infor

Thasunda Duckett

Chief Executive Officer, Chase Consumer Banking

JPMorgan Chase

Amy Ellis-Simon

Senior Relationship Manager, Institutional Securities Group

Morgan Stanley

Julie Coker Graham

President & CEO

Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau

Emily S. Greer

Chief Administrative Officer

ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Brenda Hall, R.N., CPHQ, CPPS, HACP

Senior Vice President, Patient Safety, Quality Management & Regulatory Affairs

Jersey City Medical Center-RWJBH

Wanda H. Jackson

Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Chief Talent Officer

National Urban League

Tammy K. Jones

President & Managing Principal

Basis Investment Group, LLC

Renee LaRoche-Morris

Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

BNY Mellon

Cynt Marshall

Senior Vice President, Human Resources; Chief Diversity Officer

AT&T

Brenda Mullins

Vice President, Human Resources; Chief People Officer

Aflac U.S.

Karmyn Norwood

Vice President, Air Mobility and Maritime Missions International Programs

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company

Jackie W. Parker

Director, Global Corporate Giving; President, General Motors Foundation

General Motors Corporation

Rosalie Ellis Payne, D.B.A.

Senior Director, Shipboard Human Resources

Carnival Cruise Lines, LLC

Blondel A. Pinnock, J.D.

Senior Vice President, Chief Lending Officer

Carver Federal Savings Bank

Danyale A. Price, Esq.

Head of Diversity and Inclusion

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Dina Simon

First Deputy Commissioner

New York City Department of Correction

Dorinda Walker

Vice President, Consumer Strategy and Key Initiatives

Multicultural Marketing, Prudential's U.S. Businesses

Prudential Financial

Charlene A. Wheeless

Principal Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs

Bechtel Corporation

Machelle D. Williams

Senior Director, Diversity and CSR

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

Natasha L. Wilson, Esq.

Shareholder/Vice Chair, Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

This select group will be profiled in the Spring 2017 issue of the magazine, and will be formally honored during Women’s History Month at the 19th Annual 25 Influential Black Women in Business Awards Luncheon, presented by Morgan Stanley, on Thursday, March 23, 2017. This highly anticipated signature TNJ event will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel, located at 1535 Broadway (between 45th & 46th streets) in New York City, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This year’s sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Morgan Stanley; Silver Sponsor JPMorgan Chase; and Bronze Sponsors Lockheed Martin and Prudential Financial. Additional sponsors include AfricaStrictlyBusiness.com and African American Golfers Digest.

The program includes a networking reception, lunch and awards presentation, with multi-Emmy Award-winning journalist Brenda Blackmon as Mistress of Ceremonies. The annual event attracts a “who’s who” of business executives and decision makers from various industries. Tickets are $350.00 if purchased on or before March 17th, and $400.00 thereafter. To purchase tickets, please visit http://www.tnj.com/25-Influential-black-women-award-luncheon.