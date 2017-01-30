Christians for Biblical Equality (CBE) is pleased to announce the full speaker lineup for its 2017 conference, “Mutual by Design: Building God’s Church Together.”

The conference will promote the view that the Bible places no gender-based limits on Christian service. The conference theme is based on 1 Corinthians 11:11-12: “However, woman is not separate from man, nor man separate from woman in the Lord. For as woman came from man, so also man is born of woman. But everything comes from God.”

Plenary speakers include Dr. Joy J. Moore, assistant professor of preaching and academic liaison to the William E. Pannell Center for African American Church Studies at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA; Dr. Jamin Hübner, chair of Christian studies and director of institutional effectiveness at John Witherspoon College; Dr. Ben Witherington III, Amos Professor of New Testament for Doctoral Studies at Asbury Theological Seminary and emeritus doctoral faculty, St. Andrews University, Scotland; Rev. Gricel Medina, a leadership and community development expert and pastor in the Evangelical Covenant Church; and Dr. Michael F. Bird, lecturer in theology at Ridley College in Melbourne, Australia.

In addition, seventeen more speakers will lead workshops. Workshop speakers include such leaders as Dr. Albert Kabiro wa Gatumu, associate professor of New Testament, biblical Greek and biblical hermeneutics in the Faculty of Theology at St. Paul’s University in Kenya; Johnrice Newton, founder of Tapestry Ministries, which serves at-risk teens and provides counseling for abuse victims; Nilwona Nowlin, national staff member of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Dr. Aloo Osotsi Majola, professor of philosophy and translation studies at St. Paul’s University in Kenya; and more. The full speaker lineup is available on CBE’s website.

According to Priscilla Her, CBE’s conference coordinator, attendees can expect a diverse range of egalitarian perspectives. “Our speaker lineup this year brings together leaders from academia and the non-profit world, from various cultural and national backgrounds, and from different Christian traditions. We are especially proud to welcome two professors from St. Paul’s University in Kenya, an institution with an ongoing relationship with CBE and doing critical work on gender. Our speakers reflect the global and diverse nature of the egalitarian movement.”

Appropriately, CBE’s conference stands out among evangelical Christian conferences in its gender-balanced speaker lineup, featuring 60% women to 40% men. About one-third of speakers are people of color.

In its effort to advance a biblical foundation for gift-based rather than gender-based ministry and service, CBE sponsors annual conferences, facilitates local chapters, hosts an online bookstore, and publishes two award-winning journals. For more information, visit http://www.cbeinternational.org.