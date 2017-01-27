“We focus on first recruiting and then training top-tier sales talent,” said Haviland. “Then, we take an omni-channel approach so that we can meet all customers in whatever channel they want to play in.”

MarketSource President Rick Haviland was recently featured on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® and now that interview will appear on Bloomberg International on Jan. 29. The interview is an informative look at how the right combination of process and people can deliver proven results.

“We focus on first recruiting and then training top-tier sales talent,” said Haviland. “Then, we take an omni-channel approach so that we can meet all customers in whatever channel they want to play in.”

Haviland also shared MarketSource’s purpose, which is to help businesses thrive by fostering deeper connections between people and brands, and he firmly believes that companies can increase sales through better relationships.

MarketSource partners with some of the most iconic and trusted brands in the world, helping those brands to maximize their sales. MarketSource works with a variety of companies, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in the areas of retail and B2B.

Click here for the full interview.